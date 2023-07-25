Those Charles County swim teams that compete in the annual Prince-Mont Swim League each summer were permitted a bonus endeavor of sorts when they convened for the annual Charles County Swim Championships on July 16 at Hawthorne Country Club.

As expected, the host Gators would garner the team trophy again as Hawthorne swimmers accumulated 457 points, roughly double that of runner-up Smallwood Village (231), followed by Indian Head (226), Westlake Village (212) and Bannister (86). Hawthorne swimmers won four of the five relays and 24 of the 44 individual events.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews