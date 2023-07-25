Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Ashlyn Milani captured the 13-14 girls 50-meter butterfly (34.81) in the Charles County Swim Championships that her team hosted and won comfortably with 457 points, roughly double runner-up Smallwood Village (231).
Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Addy Donnick, a rising senior at La Plata High School, captured the 15-18 girls' 50 fly (29.07), 100 free (1:00.00) and 50 back (31.21) in the Charles County Swim Championships that her team hosted and won by accumulating 457 points, roughly double that of runner-up Smallwood Village (231).
Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Ashlyn Milani captured the 13-14 girls 50-meter butterfly (34.81) in the Charles County Swim Championships that her team hosted and won comfortably with 457 points, roughly double runner-up Smallwood Village (231).
Staff photo by Ted Black
Those Charles County swim teams that compete in the annual Prince-Mont Swim League each summer were permitted a bonus endeavor of sorts when they convened for the annual Charles County Swim Championships on July 16 at Hawthorne Country Club.
As expected, the host Gators would garner the team trophy again as Hawthorne swimmers accumulated 457 points, roughly double that of runner-up Smallwood Village (231), followed by Indian Head (226), Westlake Village (212) and Bannister (86). Hawthorne swimmers won four of the five relays and 24 of the 44 individual events.
Hawthorne swimmer Addy Donnick, a rising senior at La Plata High School who has already committed to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, opened the meet by joining Gators' teammates Kaeleigh Cupples, Cambree Rose and Olivia Patrylo to capture the girls' 18-under 200-meter medley relay (2:14.09) then promptly captured the 15-18 girls' 50 butterfly (29.07), 100 freestyle (1:00.00) and 50 backstroke (31.21).
"I was happy with the way the meet went," said Donnick, who established a new Hawthorne pool and Charles County Swim Championships record with her final clocking in the 50 fly.
"I mean, it was to be expected. I'm glad that I will be able to compete in Prince-Mont All-Stars and the state meet at St. Mary's College this year since they're not the same weekend," she said.
Among the other Gators' girls, Cambree Rose captured the 11-12 girls' 50 fly (33.00), 50 free (30.07) and later took the 100 IM (1:18.33) to complete a triple. Ashlyn Milani took the 13-14 girls' 50 fly (34.81), Olivia Patrylo edged Milani in the 13-14 girls 50 free (31.91), Bella Rothmann took the 11-12 girls' 50 breast (43.13), Kenzie Desrosiers won the 13-14 girls' 50 breast (41.22), Isabella Strutt won the 13-14 girls' 50 back (36.53) and Kaeleigh Cupples took the 15-18 girls' 50 breast (37.66) and 100 IM (1:14.59).
Hawthorne's boys were equally as impressive as Jackson Donnick took the 13-14 boys' 50 fly (29.41), 50 free (26.62) and 100 IM (1:08.30) to complete a triple. Clinton Cupples won the 15-18 boys' 50 fly (28.25), Gavin Abelende captured the 15-18 boys' 100 free (54.71), 50 back (27.71) and 100 IM (1:02.07), completing a stellar triple in which all three of his clockings represented new meet and team records. Landon Abelende took the 13-14 boys' 50 breast (36.06) and Trey Tompkins won the 13-14 boys' 50 back (32.81).
Runner-up Smallwood Village got wins from Mason Whetzel in the 9-10 boys' 25 fly (19.65), Priya Hill in the 9-10 girls' 25 fly (19.57) and 25 back (22.66), Christian Salazar in the 11-12 boys 50 breast (44.62) and 100 IM (1:33.60), Clayton Jameson in the 15-18 boys' 50 breast (33.14), Edison Wright in the 9-10 boys 50 back (21.58). Jameson was also second in two events and Amanda Cartwright was second to Donnick in the 100 free.
Indian Head also was well represented at the meet with victories from Taylor Sellers in the girls 8-under 25 free (21.10) and 25 breast (27.84), Alex Gatchell-Anno in the 9-10 boys' 50 free (36.88), Ezra Rodriguez in the 9-10 boys' 25 breast (21.00), Charlotte Keeler in the 9-10 girls' 25 breast (22.47) and Rachel Gross in the 11-12 girls' 50 back (43.66).
Westlake Village collected wins from Rafa Borders in the boys' 8-under 25 free (17.53), 25 breast (25.53) and 25 back (23.72) to complete a triple. Azriel Borders won the 9-10 girls' 50 free (39.88), Jabril Ramzziddin took the 11-12 boys' 50 free (33.85), and Carlos Borders prevailed in the 11-12 boys' 50 back (45.94)