Inside the warm but welcoming natatorium at Lackey High School for one hour, three nights each week, swimmers from across Charles County gather for practices that provide them a chance to hone their skills, physically and socially.
Each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Lackey the Charles County High School prep practices give male and female participants of all ages a chance to stay sharp and interact with one another in ways usurped from them by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning this afternoon, they will finally have a chance to take part in various time trials that will also serve multiple purposes.
Many of the swimmers who have participated in the prep practices compete for the Hawthorne Country Club Swim Team during the summer, but they actually attend various Charles County high schools. Hawthorne and La Plata High School swim coach Mary Jane Couples carefully monitors the activity throughout the practices and the pending time trials.
McDonough High School senior Alexandra Tompkins, who finished third last winter in the Class 2A/1A girls’ 100-yard breaststroke at the state meet, has enjoyed the practices and looks forward to the time trials. Tompkins, who has narrowed her college choices down to Towson University and Lynn College in Florida, is eager to have one final season in the pool with the Rams.
“I really hope that we get to have a swim season,” said Tompkins, nicknamed “Tink” since her younger days in light of her fondness for Tinkerbell. “Even if it starts in the spring, I would still love the chance to compete again. I really like these practices. We didn’t have the chance to have a lot of our regular meets this summer, so any time in the pool now really helps.”
La Plata junior and Hawthorne swimmer Kaeleigh Cupples has enjoyed the recent practices in lieu of the pandemic since they allow her to hone her skills and interact with her teammates since seeing them in school is still not an option at this point.
“It’s tough not being in school every day,” said Cupples, who also expressed an early interest in Lynn College. “I miss my friends and my teachers. I really like being able to practice here each week. It gives everyone a chance to get together and have some fun and get back in the pool. I can’t wait for the time trials to start.”
La Plata freshman and fellow Hawthorne swimmer Addy Donnick also looked forward to the hour-long practices each week and is eager to see how they will impact her final clockings in various events in the time trials that get under way today at Lackey.
“It’s really been a lot of fun seeing all of my teammates from the summer,” Donnick said. “It gives us a chance to get back in the water again since a lot of our other meets didn’t happen because of the pandemic. The time trials will help show me where I am right now in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free. They will show me what I need to work on.”
La Plata resident, Hawthorne member and current DeMatha High School freshman Harry Rothmann is also looking forward to Friday’s outing. Rothmann said he chose DeMatha over St. Mary’s Ryken High School and currently has two classes taught by longtime Stags’ swim coach and alum Tom Krawczewicz.
“I like coming here and swimming with Cole [Rapczynski], Colton [Cupples] and Dylan [Tompkins],” Rothmann said. “We had a good summer season with Hawthorne in Prince-Mont. But now I’m really looking forward to the high school season getting started.”
