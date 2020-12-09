Last Friday evening swimmers from across Charles County dove into the pool at Lackey High School for the initial wave of time trials designed to pit them against their most important foes — themselves and the stopwatch.
Lackey has hosted Charles County high school prep practices throughout November and last Friday, during the first week of December, swimmers from La Plata, Lackey, McDonough, North Point and DeMatha all dove into the pool for the first round of time trials. Several of the participants were content with their initial clockings while others admitted the opening session proved moderately disappointing.
When and if the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim meets finally commence, La Plata High School freshman Addy Donnick will be among the budding, youthful stars.
No stranger to success in the Prince-Mont Swim League as a member of the Hawthorne Country Club squad, Donnick uncorked several fast final times in her initial wave of time trials last Friday at Lackey.
Donnick recorded the fastest clockings in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle (1 minute 56.19 seconds), the 50 free (24.49) and the 100 free (53.64). Her final time in the 200 free would have established a new La Plata team and Lackey pool record if it were an official meet and it was also better than five male rivals who contested the same event to start the meet.
“It was good just to be able to get times again,” Donnick said. “I was happy with my times. In the 200 free I liked my start and turns, but I didn’t like my pacing. In the 100 free, I liked my pacing but I wasn’t happy with my turns. But overall I was happy with my times.”
La Plata sophomore Kaeleigh Cupples admitted that she has been fighting a mild shoulder injury for the last month and was not happy with her posted clockings last Friday. Cupples forged the fastest time in the 200 individual medley (2:23.62) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.06) and was second to Donnick in the 50 free (26.44).
“I was glad that we were able to compete again,” Cupples said. “But I was not happy with my times. I was really hoping to go faster in all of my events. Now I will have to focus on dropping time in all my events. It was fun being able to face good competition and get timed, but I really wanted to do better.”
McDonough High School junior Cole Rapczynski had not faced serious competition since the Prince-Mont Division A championships at Hawthorne last summer. But the Rams’ two-sport athlete — he also plays baseball at McDonough — admitted last Friday’s time trials at Lackey proved doubly rewarding.
“It was great to be able to face good competition again,” said Rapczynski, who was fastest in the 100 breast (1:09.87), second in the 50 free (25.12) and third in the 100 free (57.47). “It had been four months since I was able to race anyone. We always push each other in practice, but it’s good to get timed and see where you are. I want to keep dropping times in all my events.”
Gavin Abelende posted the fastest clocking in the boys’ 200 free (1:56.64), 50 free (23.67), 100 free (53.00) and 100 back (1:06.83). Stephen McPhee was best in the 200 IM (2:35.77), Matthew Romero topped the boys’ 100 butterfly (1:05.96), while Alexandra “Tink” Tompkins was best in the 100 fly (1:08.40) and 100 breast (1:12.12).
