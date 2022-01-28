Swimming schedules

Friday, Jan. 28

La Plata vs. Great Mills at North Point, 5 p.m.

Multiple schools vs. North Point at Lackey, 5 p.m.

Multiple schools vs. Westlake at St. Charles, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Leonardtown, St. Charles and Westlake at CSM Leonardtown pool, 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

La Plata vs. Patuxent at Lackey, 5 p.m.

Great Mills, Lackey and Westlake at North Point, 5 p.m.

Huntingtown at St. Charles, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Multiple schools at Lackey, 5 p.m.

McDonough at St. Charles, 5 p.m.

Northern vs. Calvert at Hall Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.

Chopticon vs. Patuxent at CSM Leonardtown pool, 5 p.m.