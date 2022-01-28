Sorry, an error occurred.
Swimming schedules
Friday, Jan. 28
La Plata vs. Great Mills at North Point, 5 p.m.
Multiple schools vs. North Point at Lackey, 5 p.m.
Multiple schools vs. Westlake at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Leonardtown, St. Charles and Westlake at CSM Leonardtown pool, 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
La Plata vs. Patuxent at Lackey, 5 p.m.
Great Mills, Lackey and Westlake at North Point, 5 p.m.
Huntingtown at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Multiple schools at Lackey, 5 p.m.
McDonough at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Northern vs. Calvert at Hall Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.
Chopticon vs. Patuxent at CSM Leonardtown pool, 5 p.m.
