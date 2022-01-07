Swim schedules

Friday, Jan. 7

Multiple schools vs. Huntingtown at Hall Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.

Calvert vs. Chopticon at St. Mary’s College of Maryland pool, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Charles County Swim Championships at Lackey, 10 a.m. (canceled/postponed)

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Multiple schools vs. Calvert at Hall Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.

McDonough at St. Charles, 5 p.m.

Huntingtown vs. Thomas Stone at North Point, 5 p.m.

Northern vs. Leonardtown at St. Mary’s College of Maryland pool, 5 p.m.

Westlake vs. Great Mills at CSM Leonardtown pool, 5 p.m.