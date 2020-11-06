On a cool, clear Halloween at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick, nearly 100 people of all ages took part in a tennis tournament that offered participants one last chance to exorcise demons of weekends past in a sport where love is a truly frightening term.
Saturday’s outing would prove to be a 12-hour marathon for some competing in various doubles and mixed doubles brackets, as the action began under the brightness of the morning sun and ended amid the glow of an autumn full moon. Those fortunate enough to play under both orbiting spheres bypassed moments of trickery for the treats of championship and consolation medals.
One of the busiest players on Saturday was Chris MacWilliams, who teamed up with Lisa Grimes to reach the mixed doubles final after edging Marissa Herritt and Clayton Coker in the semifinals. McWilliams also joined up with Duane Pretow to take second in the men’s open double final, falling to siblings Kier Nacua and Herald Nacua.
“It was a tough match,” MacWilliams said. “We won the first set then went up 4-1 in the second set, but we couldn’t put them away. It was still a lot of fun. It’s a long day, but I love playing. I try to get out and play as often as possible.”
La Plata High School graduate and current St. Mary’s College of Maryland freshman Kier Nacua noted the turning point of the title match was midway through the second set when his serves became crisper and more consistent. Up to that point, both he and his younger brother, Herald, still a year removed from starting at La Plata, were on the verge of being upended.
“When I finally started to get my serves over and in, then I felt like we had a chance,” Keir Nacua said. “I was hoping to play to give my brother a little more experience playing doubles. But then I saw it was an open tournament and we’re playing against a lot of older guys. It was a good experience for both of us.”
In women’s open doubles, Herritt and Grimes combined to win the tournament via a mathematical tie-break scenario. Herritt and Grimes were edged by Susan Moward and Brandy Spar, putting three women’s tandems at 1-1. But Herritt and Grimes had the fewest set defeats in their matches, giving that tandem the gold medal nod.
“It’s always a lot of fun playing doubles,” said Herritt, a Huntingtown High School and St. Mary’s College of Maryland alum who now works full-time in Anne Arundel County. “Playing these doubles matches helps keep me in the game. We had some really good matches here today. But most of all it was fun.”
In the women’s B doubles division, Lori Romanek and Lisa Rupard edged Carol Donovan and Becky Lebow, 6-2, 6-3. In the men’s B doubles final, Antonio Marino and Matthew Tydings made quick work of Noah Daugherty and Aarav Sharma, 6-1, 6-0. Each of the matches concluded well past sunset amid rapidly dropping temperatures.
