A bevy of tennis players from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference captured their respective region titles then headed to the state quarterfinals seeking to eventually garner a state title last Saturday at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Howard County.
When the dust settled following the robust list of state quarterfinals and semifinals, only the sibling tandem of Huntingtown High School senior Brody White and his younger sister, freshman Bella White, had earned a spot in any of the finals. Both Whites had finished the SMAC Chesapeake Division schedule with unblemished records in No. 1 singles play but opted to combine their skills seeking a mixed doubles title.
On Saturday afternoon in the 3A mixed doubles finals against Urbana's Claire Kim and Kevin Li, which began an hour early to attempt to beat oncoming inclement weather, the White siblings owned modest leads of 3-2, 5-4 and 6-5 in the opening set. But the Urbana tandem rallied to force an opening set tie-breaker and after a 20-minute rain delay, prevailed over the Huntingtown siblings in the first set.
After squandering several leads and eventually dropping the first set, the Hurricanes' tandem could only stay close briefly in the second set. With Brody White serving, the siblings won the fifth game to get back to within 3-2, but the Kim-Li tandem from Urbana closed out the match by winning the next three games for a 7-6 (4), 6-2 triumph.
"It wasn't the result that we wanted, but it was great just to be able to get to this point," said Brody White, who is planning to head to the College of Southern Maryland for one year before transferring to the University of Maryland to pursue a degree in criminal justice. "We had some chances to win the first set, but when that one got away it was tough to bounce back. They were a very good team."
Bella White, who also went undefeated while playing No. 1 singles all season for the Hurricanes as a freshman, enjoyed the chance to compete alongside her older brother for the mixed doubles title.
"It was a great learning experience," Bella White said. "Considering we just started playing together for regionals and states I thought we did well. I'm already looking forward to next season and seeing how far I can go in singles."
A bevy of other SMAC tennis players captured region titles and reached the state quarterfinals and several of them got as far as the state semifinals before finally getting upended.
McDonough junior Jason Haley, the SMAC Potomac Division boys singles champion, defeated Ameer Rasher of Langley Park 6-0, 6-0 in the state quarterfinals to earn a berth in the state semifinals. But his season ended there when Haley fell to Alexander Simanowky of Pikesville 6-0, 6-0. Rams' Emma Farren won the region title via walkover then fell to Marli McDorman of Pocomoke 6-0, 6-3 in state quarterfinals.
Westlake's David Yum reached the state semifinals last Friday, but lost to William Pallan of Hereford 6-0, 6-0. La Plata freshman Isabella Hunt, the SMAC Potomac Division girls singles champion, lost to eventual state champion Anna Castro-Kent of Kent Island 6-0, 6-0.
Calvert's boys' doubles tandem of Jett Micciche and August Zimmerman edged Lackey's Brandon Rollins and Johncesar Sasuman 6-4, 6-3 then lost to eventual state champions Robert Zu and Jeeva Badmanaman of Poolesville 6-0, 6-1, in the 2A state semifinals. La Plata's Kyza Nacua and Aastha Patel won the region mixed doubles title then fell to Brooke Barba and Claire Schultz of Kent Island 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (8).
The Warriors' Lauren Kelly and John Brown combined to take the 2A South region mixed doubles title by defeating Patuxent's Eric Leyton and Diana Leyton 6-2, 6-3 before being eliminated in the next round by Gabriella Martinez and Alofonso Martinez of Eastern Tech 6-1, 6-2.
In the 3A bracket, the Great Mills' girls doubles tandem of Hannah Torgesen and Leslie Pope defeated Huntingtown's Ella Williams and Hannah Staley 6-2, 6-3, then the Hornets' pair fell to Leah Osman and Hannah Kim of J.M. Bennett 6-3, 6-4. Chopticon senior Sam Nebel won the region title then fell to Joshua Colangelo of Chesapeake 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the state quarterfinals.