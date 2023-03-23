Tennis schedule
Friday, March 24
Calvert at North Point, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.
Chopticon at St. Chrles, 4:30 p.m.
La Plata at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.
Patuxent at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, March 27
McDonough at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
Calvert at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.
North Point at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.
La Plata at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Leonardtown at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Great Mills at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
North Point at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
La Plata at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Lackey at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.
McDonough at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.
Westlake at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.
