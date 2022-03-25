Tennis schedule
Friday, March 25
North Point at Calvert, 4 p.m.
St. Charles at Chopticon, 4 p.m.
McDonough at Patuxent, 4 p.m.
Westlake at Great Mills, 4 p.m.
Lackey at La Plata, 4 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Leonardtown, 4 p.m.
Huntingtown at Northern, 4 p.m.
Monday, March 28
Leonardtown at Calvert, 4 p.m.
Westlake at Patuxent, 4 p.m.
Lackey at Huntingtown, 4 p.m.
Northern at La Plata, 4 p.m.
St. Charles at McDonough, 4 p.m.
Great Mills at North Point, 4 p.m.
Chopticon at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Calvert at Great Mills, 4 p.m.
St. Charles at Huntingtown, 4 p.m.
Chopticon at La Plata, 4 p.m.
Leonardtown at McDonough, 4 p.m.
Northern at North Point, 4 p.m.
Lackey at Patuxent, 4 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Westlake, 4 p.m.
