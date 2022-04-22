Tennis schedules
Friday, April 22
Lackey at Chopticon, 4 p.m.
Huntingtown at Great Mills, 4 p.m.
Northern at St. Charles, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 25
McDonough at Calvert, 4 p.m.
North Point at La Plata, 4 p.m.
Chopticon at Leonardtown, 4 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Northern, 4 p.m.
Huntingtown at Patuxent, 4 p.m.
Great Mills at St. Charles, 4 p.m.
Westlake at Lackey, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Thomas Stone vs. Patuxent at Cove Point Park, 4 p.m.
St. Charles at North Point, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Huntingtown at Chopticon, 4 p.m.
Calvert at Patuxent, 4 p.m.
McDonough at North Point, 4 p.m.
Lackey at Northern, 4 p.m.
La Plata at St. Charles, 4 p.m.
Great Mills at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.
Leonardtown at Westlake, 4 p.m.
