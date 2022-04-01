Tennis schedules

Friday, April 1

Calvert at Chopticon, 4 p.m.

McDonough at Great Mills, 4 p.m.

Westlake at La Plata, 4 p.m.

St. Charles at Leonardtown, 4 p.m.

Patuxent at Northern, 4 p.m.

Huntingtown at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 4

Northern at Calvert, 4 p.m.

Great Mills at Patuxent, 4 p.m.

La Plata at Leonardtown, 4 p.m.

Huntingtown at McDonough, 4 p.m.

Chopticon at North Point, 4 p.m.

Lackey at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.

St. Charles at Westlake, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Thomas Stone at Patuxent, 4 p.m.

Leonardtown at Great Mills, 4 p.m.

Calvert at Huntingtown, 4 p.m.

McDonough at La Plata, 4 p.m.

Chopticon at Northern, 4 p.m.

Lackey at St. Charles, 4 p.m.

North Point at Westlake, 4 p.m.