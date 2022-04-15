Tuesday, April 19

Calvert at Chopticon, 4 p.m.

Leonardtown at Great Mills, 4 p.m.

Tennis schedules

Wednesday, April 20

Patuxent at Chopticon, 4 p.m.

La Plata at Huntingtown, 4 p.m.

Calvert at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.

Northern at Great Mills, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Lackey at Leonardtown, 4 p.m.