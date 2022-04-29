Tennis schedules

Friday, April 29

St. Charles at Calvert, 4 p.m.

Great Mills at Chopticon, 4 p.m.

North Point at Huntingtown, 4 p.m.

Patuxent at Leonardtown, 4 p.m.

Lackey at McDonough, 4 p.m.

La Plata at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.

Northern at Westlake, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 2

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference

championships at North Point, 4 p.m.