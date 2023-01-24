Thomas Stone High School's Kaden Jackson launches a mid-range jumper in the first half of Monday's game against Westlake. Jackson and the Cougars never trailed, led by as many as 13 in the second half and outlasted the visiting Wolverines for a 62-53 victory on Monday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Five days after the Westlake High School boys basketball team pulled away from visiting Thomas Stone for a nine-point victory, the host Cougars returned the favor on Monday evening and upended the visiting Wolverines 62-53 in a contest that traveled along similar lines.
In the previous meeting between the two longtime cross-county rivals in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Thomas Stone (8-5) had rallied from an early 20-point deficit to get within two points in the fourth quarter only to watch the host Wolverines pull away in the final minutes. On Monday evening, Stone scored the first 10 points of the game, led by as many as 13 in the second half and watched Westlake claw back to within a bucket before the Cougars pulled away in the last minute.
"When we went over to their place last week, they went up by 20 and we had to fight our way back into it," said Thomas Stone boys basketball coach Dale Lamberth. "We got to within 51-49 in the fourth quarter, then they pulled away from us at the end. Tonight, I thought we showed a lot of energy early and a lot of toughness late. We're going to have to take that toughness on the road, too."
Westlake (8-6) arrived as the defending 2A state champions and the youthful Wolverines were riding a five-game win streak including a 62-41 victory over defending 3A state champion Oakdale two days earlier. But the Wolverines stumbled out of the blocks and watched the Cougars pounce on them early for a 10-0 lead before responding with nine straight of their own.
"Anytime Stone and Westlake play you know it's going to be a close, hard-fought game," said Westlake coach Ed Mouton. "Give Stone credit, I thought they played with a little more energy than we did tonight. Their guys just wanted it a little more than we did. But these are always going to be close games between two longtime rivals, which is why they call it the battle of 301."
On a night when it never trailed, Stone vaulted to a 10-0 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter, only tow watch Westlake counter with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes before the Cougars got the final two buckets of the frame for a 14-9 lead. Stone's Micah Agyeman opened the second quarter scoring with a three-point field goal, but that immediately matched by one from Westlake's Brandon Brimmage.
Following a slow finish to the first half in which the two teams combined for only four points over the last three minutes, Stone owned a modest 27-19 lead at the intermission. But the Cougars controlled the first five minutes of the second half and extended the advantage to 38-25 on two buckets inside and a pair of free throws from Kaden Jackson.
After facing a 13-point deficit briefly, Westlake closed out the third quarter on an 11-2 run to get within 40-36 heading to the final frame. Stone again opened the fourth with a flourish, pushing the lead to nine on three separate occasions, the last of which occurred at 55-46 with 2:50 remaining on four straight free throws from Jonas Agyeman.
Again Westlake proved resilient and the Wolverines countered with a 7-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Jamir Gaillard to get within two points at 55-53, but Jackson ended that run when he stripped a Westlake player of the ball and delivered a layup inside. The Cougars then added to their lead over the last 45 seconds while converting on 5-of-8 free throws during that span.
Although the two teams split the season series and have virtually identical records thus far, Thomas Stone and Westlake will likely meet for a third time in the 2A South Region final next month. Neither team can boast bragging rights through this stage, but the rubber match between them will also determine which squad could potentially play for a 2A state title this winter.