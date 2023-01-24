Five days after the Westlake High School boys basketball team pulled away from visiting Thomas Stone for a nine-point victory, the host Cougars returned the favor on Monday evening and upended the visiting Wolverines 62-53 in a contest that traveled along similar lines.

In the previous meeting between the two longtime cross-county rivals in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Thomas Stone (8-5) had rallied from an early 20-point deficit to get within two points in the fourth quarter only to watch the host Wolverines pull away in the final minutes. On Monday evening, Stone scored the first 10 points of the game, led by as many as 13 in the second half and watched Westlake claw back to within a bucket before the Cougars pulled away in the last minute.


