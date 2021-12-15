After opening the season by playing in a pair of games that required at least one overtime period to decide, the Thomas Stone High School basketball team appeared content to upend visiting Lackey 60-45 on Monday night in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash in the standard, regulation playing time of 32 minutes.
Stone (2-1) had split a pair of overtime contests to begin the 2021-2022 slate, toppling La Plata 91-82, before suffering a 77-72 setback to North Point. On Monday evening, the host Cougars had no intentions of continuing their early flare for drama by pulling away from the visiting Chargers (0-3) in the second half.
"Tonight, I thought we did a good job of getting the ball inside to our big guys," said Thomas Stone boys' basketball coach Dale Lamberth. "Then our guys did a lot of good fundamental things really well, boxing out and rebounding. We still don't have our legs yet. it really showed at the free throw line - we were horrible."
While the final score appears somewhat lopsided, Lackey actually stayed close through much of the first half although the Chargers rapidly accumulated fouls. Stone owned a modest 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Lackey opened the second quarter with baskets from Omar Leggett and Donovan Bannister for a 14-12 lead, its last such advantage of the game.
"I think the foul trouble really caught up with us in the second half," said Lackey coach Sean Fox. "The guys played hard the whole game. The effort has been there. This is actually a really good group of guys. I know they'll come around. Tonight, Stone ran their plays and scored but we committed too many turnovers."
Stone closed out the first half on a 10-2 run for a 27-18 lead, one that could have been considerably larger if the Cougars had connected on a higher percentage of free throws. Instead, Stone players hit only 9 of 18 foul shots in the first half and only 18 of 38 (47%) for the game. Lackey players made 15 of 21 free throws (71%) on the night.
Lackey stayed within single digits through much of the third quarter, but buckets inside late from Bryson Womack and Micah Agyeman pushed the Cougars' advantage to 43-31 heading to the fourth. Leggett opened the final frame with a free throw, but the Cougars responded with a decisive 11-0 run forge a 54-32 lead, its biggest of the night thanks to three straight buckets inside from Diallo Long.
Lackey senior Chris Cooley countered with a pair of free throws, then a conventional three-point play and later added a short jumper and that was followed by a three-point field goal from Leggett to trim the Chargers' deficit to 56-43. But the Cougars got one bucket inside and two free throws late from Jacory Wilkes to close out the contest.
"We've had to work hard the first three games," Wilkes said. "But it's great just being able to have a season. We know we can get a lot better."
"It's been a slow start, but we're playing hard and we're not giving up," Cooley said. "We're getting better. It's just going to take time."