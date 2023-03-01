Thomas Stone High School junior Ty Woodland looks for an open teammate as la Plata senior Joshua Caine defends. Woodland and the Cougars overcame a nine-point deficit in the third quarter to emerge with a 61-57 victory over the visiting Warriors in their 2A South Region semifinal clash on Tuesday.
La Plata High School senior Joshua Caine, left, goes up against Thomas Stone's Kaden Jackson for the opening tip-off on Tuesday. Caine and the Warriors led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, but Jackson and the Cougars rallied for forge a 61-57 victory in their 2A South Region semifinal game.
La Plata High School's Branford Edmonds III looks to take a three-point attempt as Thomas Stone's Micah Agyeman keeps close watch. Edmonds and the Warriors led by as many as nine points in the third quarter before the Cougars rallied for a 61-57 victory in the 2A South Region semifinal contest on Tuesday.
La Plata High School's Dominin Mundo heads to the free throw line for a pair of foul shots in the second half of Tuesday's 2A South Region semifinal game at Thomas Stone. Mundo and the Warriors led by as many as nine points in the third quarter before the Cougars rallied for a 61-57 victory on Tuesday.
Thomas Stone High School's Jonas Agyeman attempts a free throw in the first half of Tuesday's 2A South Region semifinal game against La Plata. Agyeman and the Cougars trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter before rallying for a 61-57 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
After watching the visiting La Plata High School boys basketball team embark on a quick start to each half, the Thomas Stone High squad responded with a stellar fourth quarter en route to a 61-57 victory over the Warriors in a 2A South Region semifinal game on Tuesday.
Stone (14-8) and La Plata (13-8) had split the season series with each team winning on its home court, albeit in dramatically different contests. La Plata had edged Stone, 76-73, in overtime in the season opener for both squads but two months later the Cougars coasted to a 71-50 victory over the Warriors. Tuesday's clash would closely resemble the season opener.
"We knew the game was going to be closer this time than the last time we faced them," said longtime Stone boys' basketball coach Dale Lamberth. "That first time we played them they beat in overtime at their place and they have a lot of good shooters. So, our main focus tonight was to limit their perimeter game and take away their three's."
Coaches, players and onlookers got a glimpse of what to expect in the rubber match early as the two teams battled through six lead changes in the opening six minutes of play before La Plata closed out the first quarter on a 7-0 run with buckets inside from Joshua Caine and Branford Edmonds III for a 14-8 lead. Stone got to within one point on three different occasions in the second quarter, but the Warriors owned a modest 24-21 edge at the break.
La Plata scored the first six points of the third quarter, getting consecutive buckets inside from senior Elijah Harrison to forge its first of three, nine-point leads in the frame. Stone needed three minutes in the third quarter simply to score and got to within three on baskets from Jonas Agyeman and Kaden Jackson before Edmonds countered with a three-pointer to give the visitors a 39-33 lead with 50 seconds left in the quarter.
Stone, however, ended the frame with another bucket inside from Jackson and a conventional three-point play from Agyeman to trim the visitors lead to 39-38 heading to the final eight minutes. Jackson added another layup inside that gave the Cougars the lead for good at 42-41 and the hosts pushed the advantage to 59-51 on another conventional three-point play from Agyeman with 45.1 seconds remaining.
"For these guys to get to the region semifinal for the first time in like, 10 years, says a lot about them changing the culture of the program," said La Plata boys' coach Octavius Hinnant. "These guys have really put in the work since November and the results showed. I'm proud of what they were able to achieve this season. Tonight wasn't what we wanted, but we've got a corps group of younger players coming back next season to build around."
Thomas Stone was scheduled to host defending 2A state champion Westlake on Thursday evening in the 2A South Region final. The Wolverines upended McDonough 67-58 in the other region semifinal on Tuesday to earn a spot in the region final against their longtime cross-town rival. Stone and Westlake split the season series with each team winning by exactly nine points on its home court.