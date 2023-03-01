After watching the visiting La Plata High School boys basketball team embark on a quick start to each half, the Thomas Stone High squad responded with a stellar fourth quarter en route to a 61-57 victory over the Warriors in a 2A South Region semifinal game on Tuesday.

Stone (14-8) and La Plata (13-8) had split the season series with each team winning on its home court, albeit in dramatically different contests. La Plata had edged Stone, 76-73, in overtime in the season opener for both squads but two months later the Cougars coasted to a 71-50 victory over the Warriors. Tuesday's clash would closely resemble the season opener.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews