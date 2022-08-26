Thomas Stone returning starters Matthew Troxler, Zion Dorsey, Javon Washington, Chauncey Wright and Leroy Matthews will play key roles for the Cougars throughout the 2022 fall campaign which gets under way at Gwynn Park on Sept. 2.
Thomas Stone football players work on several plays during the latter portion of practice as the Cougars prepare for the upcoming season which gets under way with a road game against Gwynn Park of Prince George’s County on Sept. 2.
Thomas Stone returning starters Matthew Troxler, Zion Dorsey, Javon Washington, Chauncey Wright and Leroy Matthews will play key roles for the Cougars throughout the 2022 fall campaign which gets under way at Gwynn Park on Sept. 2.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Thomas Stone football players work on several plays during the latter portion of practice as the Cougars prepare for the upcoming season which gets under way with a road game against Gwynn Park of Prince George’s County on Sept. 2.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Thomas Stone football players work on several plays in practice as the Cougars prepare for the season opener at Gwynn Park in Prince George’s County on Sept. 2.
Following a season in which his team posted the only winless season in SMAC, Thomas Stone fourth-year coach Riley Cannon is approaching this fall with a renewed optimism. A late hire in 2019, Cannon admits the current squad will actually be his first with a full slate of offseason workouts and conditioning under its belt when the season kicks off at Gwynn Park in Prince George’s County on Sept. 2.
“In a way, this feels like my first full season with the team,” Cannon said. “I didn’t get hired until June of 2019, so I really didn’t have an offseason with the kids that year. Then we lost 2020 to COVID and much of last year’s workouts to COVID. So, really, this is my first team here that has had a full summer of conditioning and workouts.”
Stone graduated a trio of players, Nehemiah Hart, Jalen Howard and Jayden Thomas, who had played key roles for Cannon the two previous seasons, but he does have a handful of returning starters to build around this fall. Quarterback Chauncey Wright, running back Leroy Matthews, Matthew Troxler and Javon Washington will look to build on last season.
“Our approach is just take things one week at a time,” Cannon said. “We face a lot of good 2A schools in our conference and in our region. We’re just working to be ready for week one. We’ve got a good group of coaches and a really good group of kids and their parents have been very supportive of what we are hoping to accomplish this season.”
The Cougars will open the season with road games against Gwynn Park and St. Charles, return home for contests with Lackey and Calvert then will travel to Westlake, Patuxent, McDonough and La Plata before returning home to cap the slate against Leonardtown.