Following a season in which his team posted the only winless season in SMAC, Thomas Stone fourth-year coach Riley Cannon is approaching this fall with a renewed optimism. A late hire in 2019, Cannon admits the current squad will actually be his first with a full slate of offseason workouts and conditioning under its belt when the season kicks off at Gwynn Park in Prince George’s County on Sept. 2.

“In a way, this feels like my first full season with the team,” Cannon said. “I didn’t get hired until June of 2019, so I really didn’t have an offseason with the kids that year. Then we lost 2020 to COVID and much of last year’s workouts to COVID. So, really, this is my first team here that has had a full summer of conditioning and workouts.”

