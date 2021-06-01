Virtually two years removed from leading the St. Mary's Ryken High School softball team to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship, Knights' senior hurler Molly Thompson has set her goals high again this spring.
Thompson, who is headed to Mary Baldwin University this fall for softball, is 5-1 so far this season including a recent 7-2 victory over Elizabeth Seton. One of only four seniors on the Knights this spring and one of only two playing softball in college, Thompson was far from perfect against the Roadrunners, but she limited the hosts to two unearned runs and fanned eight while throwing strikes on 71 of 107 pitches.
"I've mainly tried to focus on keeping the ball down," said Thompson, who celebrated her team's senior day on May 25 by blanking Bishop McNamara, 18-0, on just one hit. "My goal coming into this season was not to allow any home runs and not to hit any batters. I've mainly been working on my drop and my outside, but I've been trying to work inside a little more. I'm just grateful that we get to have a season."
Thompson, who spent her freshman year at Leonardtown High School, emerged as the ace of the Knights as a sophomore when Ryken captured the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Championship. In both the WCAC semifinals and finals, the Knights rallied from late deficits to upend Bishop McNamara and Bishop O'Connell schools.
"Every time I head out there I know to trust my teammates," Thompson said. "I know I am not going to strike out a lot of batters, so I like to work down and let my defense do its job behind me. I know they're going to make the plays. Of course, it's always a lot easier pitching when we score some runs. I know the runs are going to come at some point."
Like Thompson, St. Mary's Ryken senior third baseman Adayna Day is also playing softball in college and she had spent her first two seasons at Leonardtown. Day has proven valuable to the Knights with her bat and her glove, and relishes the chance to contribute in every facet of the game.
"I really like all the action at third base," Day said. "I love being at the hot corner. I really like watching Molly work. She gets ahead of the hitters and she keeps the ball down so all of our infielders have the chance to make plays. I like swinging the bat and helping us score runs."
St. Mary's Ryken interim coach O.J. Lewis, who took over the Knights this spring when head coach Stephanie [Dameron] Bolin stepped aside for maternity leave, has been impressed with Thompson's ability to overcome any adversity thrown her way.
Against Seton, "She had to get a feel for the umpire's strike zone," Lewis said. "She not only had to work on her pitches, she had to adjust to what he was calling behind the plate. But she never lets anything get to her. She had a couple of long innings, but she kept us out of the big innings. We made a couple of mistakes, but she didn't let them bother her."
In fact, in the 7-2 win over the Roadrunners, Thompson limited the hosts to a pair of unearned runs. Seton's first batter of the day, freshman Evelyn Rogers, fouled off several tough, two-strike pitches and eventually walked in her 11th pitch of the at-bat. She later scored the first run courtesy of a throwing error by Day, but the prolonged at-bat did not have a detrimental impact on Thompson over the remainder of the contest.