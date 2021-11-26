A trio of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams advanced last week to this weekend’s state semifinal round and two of them, located less than 10 miles apart in Calvert County, will be hosting games on Friday night, Nov. 26.
Huntingtown High (10-1), the top overall seed in the 2A state playoffs, finally got the better of Stephen Decatur High, 28-14, last Friday, while Northern High, the second seed overall in the 3A bracket, made quick work of Westminster 40-7. Lackey High had little trouble with Elkton in a 58-28 victory last Friday, while North Point saw its season come to an end in a 34-7 setback at Mervo.
Huntingtown and Stephen Decatur battled through a scoreless first half before the Hurricanes finally pulled away in the second half. Huntingtown led 13-7 at the end of the third quarter and finally emerged with a 28-14 victory.
The Hurricanes will next host Milford Mill the evening after Thanksgiving, with the winner of that game advancing to the 2A State Championship at the U.S. Naval Academy against the winner of the Douglass—Oakland Mills contest.
“Stephen Decatur came out with a game plan that definitely surprised us,” said Huntingtown coach Paul Friel. “They changed defensive alignments almost every play. It took our guys a little while to adjust, but our coaches and players figured it out and we were able to do a lot of good things in the second half. Milford Mill is a big team and they’ve got a lot of talent.”
Northern (10-1) had considerably less trouble with Westminster, although the Patriots started slow. Northern owned a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, pushed the margin to 19-7 at the intermission, extended the lead to 33-7 at the end of the third quarter then prevailed 40-7. It marked the sixth time this season the Patriots have scored at least 40 points in a game.
“We did a much better job protecting the ball this week,” said Northern coach Rich Holzer, whose team committed only one turnover on Friday, four fewer than the week before against St. Charles High. “We just had that one turnover. But we moved the ball well and our defense played extremely well. We played a lot cleaner game offensively and that certainly helped our defense.”
Northern will host Chesapeake High, a 27-0 winner over Atholton last week, on Nov. 26 and the winner of that game will advance to the 3A State Championship game at Navy against the winner of the Linganore-Frederick contest. Linganore, the overall number one seed in the 3A playoffs, defeated Frederick, 28-14, earlier this month in a league matchup.
Lackey made quick work of Elkton, scoring the game’s first 22 points in the first quarter, then later used a 29-0 run to forge a commanding 51-16 lead en route to a 58-28 victory. North Point, which had upended Severna Park 28-0 in its previous contest, was upended by Mervo 34-7 last Friday night, which ended the Eagles’ season.
