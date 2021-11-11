When the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference volleyball teams all began their region title bids in earnest on Monday evening, a handful of teams from across the region were all looking to make good on earlier promises and goals.
Wednesday evening in a trio of region final matches involving SMAC teams, all won by the visiting squads, Leonardtown High School defeated Broadneck in five sets to capture the 4A East Region crown, Huntingtown High topped Northern in four sets to claim the 3A South Region title and Calvert High swept Patuxent to grab the 2A South Region title.
Leonardtown twice trailed Broadneck in its match, losing the first set 25-16 before taking the second 25-23, then falling in the third by that exact same score. Facing elimination, the Raiders prevailed in the fourth game 25-16 then the fifth-set tie-breaker 15-10. It was the first region title for Raiders’ coach Steve Correll.
“I still can’t believe I’m a region champion,” Correll said immediately after the match. “We lost the first set and then the third set, but the girls kept finding a way to battle back. They played so well those last two sets.”
Likewise, Huntingtown dropped its first set at Northern 25-19, but the Hurricanes won the next three games 25-23, 25-19 and 25-13 to avenge an earlier sweep at the hands of the Patriots. Two days after a dramatic, five-set victory over La Plata, Calvert made quick work of Patuxent, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14.
All three SMAC teams earned state quarterfinal berths, matches that could be played this Friday evening, Nov. 12, or the next afternoon.
“We knew even after that first set that we had to just focus on what we do best,” said Huntingtown senior Alyssa Nuthall, who had the match point service winner. “Once we get rolling, we don’t let off the gas. Our setter [Grace Sawyer] is so amazing and our middle hitters were great.”
“The other night [against La Plata] we overcame so much adversity to win that match,” said Calvert senior Karlee Hughes. “We walked into Patuxent knowing that we could handle any situation. Winning the first set in any match is important, but winning the first game tonight gave us more confidence.”
On Monday evening at Huntingtown High in one of two 3A South Region matches involving a pair of SMAC schools, the host Hurricanes were eager to get revenge against Chopticon High for last spring’s impromptu playoff setback. Both teams played well throughout the match, but Huntingtown eventually swept the visiting Braves 25-21, 25-18 and 25-13.
Each of the three sets played out along similar lines Huntingtown broke open a close game at some point en route to a comfortable victory. In the third set, after spotting the Braves an early 3-0 lead, the Hurricanes broke a 12-all deadlock late by embarking on an emphatic 12-0 run with setter Grace Sawyer accounting for 11 straight southpaw service winners.
“I just try to keep serving the ball to the same spot in the back row,” said Sawyer, who also combined with hitters Alyssa Nuthall, Megan Hollinshead, Shelby Wilson and Gabrielle Decesaris for numerous points. “I try not to look up at the scoreboard. [Monday] we played so well as a team.”
At Northern High on Monday, the host Patriots displayed no ill effects from the five-set setback to Leonardtown six days earlier in the SMAC championship game when they made quick work of visiting Great Mills 25-13, 26-24, 25-19. Northern arrived as one of the younger, less experienced teams this fall but the Patriots have matured quickly and will
Speaking of Leonardtown, the Raiders swept visiting Severna Park of Anne Arundel County on Monday then headed to Broadneck on Wednesday seeking to avenge an earlier setback to the Bruins.
In two other matches involving Calvert County teams hosting inter-conference SMAC foes, Patuxent defeated McDonough in four sets, 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12, while Calvert rallied from a two games to none deficit to upend visiting La Plata 20-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-16 and 15-11.
