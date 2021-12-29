While the high school sports season may have gotten off to a slow start in 2021 following a year layoff, the spring and fall sports seasons produced a quintet of champions among Southern Maryland squads and several others just missed in their title pursuits.
Below are the top 10 achievements from athletes and coaches from across the region who attained ample success in 2021.
No. 1: Northern football wins first 3A state championship
Virtually from the outset of the season and save for one minor hiccup along the way when it suffered a 10-7, overtime setback to rival Huntingtown, the Northern High School football team enjoyed almost a perfect run to its first 3A state title. Under the guidance of coach Rich Holzer and led by senior quarterback Zach Crounse, the SMAC offensive player of the year, along with stellar two-way player and Navy commit, Cody Howard, Northern went 12-1 and capped its season with a 28-23 victory over previously undefeated Linganore in the 3A State title game at Navy in early December. Crounse completed 23 of 41 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns that night, while Howard caught 10 passes for 174 yards and two scores and added 12 tackles on defense, while senior wide receiver Tyler Baskett had three receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Northern led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 28-7 late in the second quarter and held on to edge the Lancers despite not scoring a single point over the last 26 minutes of playing time. Crounse would also earn SMAC offensive player of the year during a season in which he completed 231 of 366 passes for 3,374 yards and 34 touchdowns. Northern had edged Chesapeake of Anne Arundel, 16-13, in the 3A State semifinals one week earlier and previously had topped Westminster, 40-7, and St. Charles, 48-34, despite committing five turnovers. The Patriots opened the season by winning their first six games before suffering a 10-7, overtime setback at Huntingtown. But Northern quickly regained its winning ways to capture its next six games, downing North Point, 50-14, Lackey, 35-0, St. Charles, 48-34, Westminster, 40-7, Chesapeake, 16-13, then held off Linganore, 28-23, in the state title game.
No. 2: Chopticon baseball wins second 3A state baseball championship
Six years after riding the talented right arm of senior pitcher Ljay Newsome, who just finished his second season as a member of the Seattle Mariners’ pitching staff, to its first state title in 2015 the Chopticon High School baseball team rode a bevy of pitchers to earn its second 3A State championship. Chopticon (11-1) won its final 11 games after dropping an 8-7 decision to Patuxent in the season opener and the Braves rallied from an early, 2-0, deficit against Atholton of Howard County to capture the 3A state championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Not only did Chopticon trail Atholton, 2-0, early, but Braves manager Ray Sapp summoned reliever Shane Smith into the game with the bases loaded and none out. Smith not only escaped that frame without yielding another run, he blanked the Raiders the rest of the way and eluded further trouble in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory. After Smith arrived to douse the fire in the top of the first inning, Chopticon immediately drew even in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by Shawn Cameron which was followed by a triple by Demetri Jamison. The Braves claimed the lead for good in the fourth when Howard Miller singled and later scored on another single by Brandon Mills. The Braves added an insurance run in the top of the fifth when Aiden Mills walked with the bases loaded then Smith escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the seventh to earn a seven-inning victory in relief.
No. 3: La Plata baseball wins second title in three years
With the 2020 baseball season nixed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the La Plata High School baseball team headed into the 2021 slate as the reigning 2A state champions and the Warriors successfully defended that title last spring. In the 2A State title game against Sparrows Point of Baltimore County at Regency Furniture Stadium, La Plata (17-1) staged an improbable rally to claim its second straight title. The Warriors trailed 5-0 early and were still down 7-1 after five innings before staging an epic comeback. With two outs and two on and facing an 0-2 count, junior Chet Bowling delivered a two-run single up the middle that scored Jacob Puhel and Robbie Shelton, both of which had walked, to lift the Warriors to the improbable, 8-7 victory. Shelton had earlier contributed to the rally with a bases-loaded double that trimmed the Warriors’ deficit to 7-4. Alex Borges had three hits for La Plata and Rico Cuevas reached base four times. The Warriors notched their third state title in five years and fifth overall as head coach John Childers improved to 174-37 as the La Plata skipper.
No. 4: St. Mary’s Legion Post 255 baseball captures Maryland and region championship for first time in team’s history
In one fell swoop last summer, the St. Mary’s Legion Post 255 baseball team captured the Maryland State Tournament Championship at Funkstown for the first time in 35 years then went on to win the Region title in North Carolina to earn a berth in the American Legion World Series where it went 2-1 but just missed earning a spot in the championship series. St. Mary’s (26-3) began its bid for a national title last summer by capturing the Maryland State Tournament at Funkstown, completing a perfect run through the event by trouncing Garrett Post 71/214, 22-3 in the finale. St. Mary’s pitcher Allen Miller, now a senior at Chopticon High School, limited Garrett to just three runs on five hits while fanning four batters in seven innings of work en route to being named the tournament’s top pitcher. Just over one week later the St. Mary’s team put the finishing touches on a perfect run through the Mis-Atlantic Region tournament in Asheboro, North Carolina when Post 255 toppled Fuquay-Varina, 8-1, to clinch the title. Just three days after it rallied to edge that same squad, St. Mary’s gained the upper hand early by scoring one run in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the sixth and was able to coast as Miller again tossed a complete game. Following perfect runs through the Maryland State Tournament at Mid-Atlantic Region tournament, Post 255 went 2-1 in three games of the Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, but was unable to advance from the “Stars” bracket of the tournament because of a tie-breaking scenario involving total runs allowed. St. Mary’s, Tupelo (MS) and Honolulu all emerged from bracket plat with identical 2-1 records and had invariably split games with one another, but the tie-breaker for advancing involved total runs allowed in pool play and unfortunately St. Mary’s yielded more runs than either of those two teams and was the only team in the World Series to go 2-1 and not play in the championship round.
No. 5: St. Mary’s Ryken football captures third straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division Championship
Less than a month after falling to Archbishop Carroll, 33-26, in their lone WCAC meeting, St. Mary’s Ryken High School attained revenge at the right time when the Knights upended the Lions, 24-12, to capture the WCAC Metro title at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex. It marked the third time in four years — there was no WCAC title in the fall of 2020 — that the Knights had ascended to the head of the class under coach Aaron Brady. In an effort similar to that of Northern’s triumph later in the 3A State title game, Ryken jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the end of the first quarter and owned a commanding 24-6 lead over the Lions at the end of three quarters of play. In each of their two previous runs to the WCAC Metro title, Ryken had emerged as the top team in the division early in the season. But this past fall Carroll (12-1) was the regular season champion as the Lions garnered coach of he year, along with offensive and defensive player of the year honors during a perfect regular season. But in the WCAC Metro Division championship game in Landover it was the Knights who departed with the most important piece of hardware courtesy of their 24-12 victory over the Lions in the title clash.
No. 6: Jenifer wins Paralympic gold
Huntingtown High School graduate Trevon Jenifer garnered his second Olympic gold medal last summer as a member of the Team USA Men’s Basketball team when the United States defeated host Japan, 64-60, in the Championship game of the Paralympics at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Team USA and Japan were tied at 18-all at the end of the first quarter then the US forged a 32-27 lead at the intermission. Japan rallied to take a 46-45 lead into the fourth quarter then extended its advantage to 56-51 with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. But Jenifer and the American squad countered with an 8-0 run to take a 59-56 lead and Team USA eventually prevailed, 64-60, outscoring the hosts 19-14 in the fourth quarter to take home the gold medal. In the championship game, Team USA captain Steve Serio led the way with 28 points and added nine assists, Jacob Williams added 13 points and Jenifer had nine points to go along with four rebounds. Team USA had advanced to the Gold Medal game by defeating Spain, 66-52, while Japan upset Great Britain, which had topped Team USA during pool play. In the victory over Spain, Brian Bell led the way with 20 points, Williams added 16 and Matt Scott had 12 with Jenifer contributing three.
No. 7: Huntingtown, Leonardtown volleyball teams earn first state final appearances
A pair of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference volleyball teams reached their respective first state title matches only to be denied the ultimate crown. Leonardtown, which defeated Northern in five sets to capture the SMAC championship, earned its second 4A east region title in school history and first for coach Steve Correll by upending Broadneck in five sets, then topped Urbana in five sets in a state quarterfinal match before sweeping previously unbeaten Wootton in the 4A state semifinals before falling in straight sets to Arundel in the 4A State title match at Harford Community College. Led by a talented senior group that included outside hitters Samantha Newton and Julia Bobrowski, setter Kira Snyder and middle blockers Emily Boyd and Shannen Litten, Leonardtown reached its first 4A state title match in school history. Huntingtown edged Northern in five sets to take the 3A south region title then later punched its ticket to the state finals by sweeping Bel Air of Baltimore County in the state semifinals before falling in four sets to Reservoir of Howard County in the 3A state finals. Led by senior outside hitter Alyssa Nuthall, setter Grace Sawyer, middle hitter Megan Hollinshead and libero Jenna Catlett, the Hurricanes reached the 3A state title for only the second time in school history under the guidance of first-year coach Danesha Gross. Leonardtown’s Newton later edged Huntingtown’s Nuthall for SMAC volleyball player of the year honors.
No. 8: Calvert softball, Patuxent field hockey state finalists
A pair of SMAC teams from Calvert County captured their respective region titles six months apart and both suffered a similar fate by narrowly losing in the state championship game. The Calvert softball team upended La Plata to capture the 2A South Region title then later suffered a heartbreaking, 2-1, setback to Queen Anne’s in extra innings in the state title game at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Calvert junior shortstop Karlee Hughes, who later garnered the title of SMAC Softball player of the year, has since signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball in college at the College of Charleston ahead of her senior season with the Cavaliers. The Patuxent High School field hockey team edged Northern in penalty strokes to capture the SMAC title but eventually suffered a heartbreaking, 1-0, setback to Pocomoke in the 1A State championship game at Washington College. The Panthers were blessed with a bevy of talented seniors but eventually it was Abby Alderman, who has since signed her National Letter of Intent to play women’s lacrosse at Eastern Michigan University, who would earn the SMAC Field Hockey player of the year honor.
No. 9: Blue Crabs win division second-half title, Cliburn top manager, Thompson top pitcher
One year after the entire minor league and independent league baseball schedules were nixed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs captured the second half title of the Atlantic League North Division after finishing second in the fist half. The Blue Crabs then fell in five games in the ALPB Division series to the Long Island Ducks, who were then upended in four games by the Lexington Legends in the ALPB Championship series. In the second full season of his second stint with the squad, Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn was named the Atlantic League manager of the year for 2021, marking the second time he has received the honor dating back to a 2016 designation while serving as the New Britain skipper. La Plata High School graduate Daryl Thompson was named the ALPB Pitcher of the Year for the second time in three years, collecting the most wins and sporting the lowest earned run average among starting pitchers in the league. Thompson also became the league’s all-time wins leader while also continuing his duties as the Blue Crabs pitching coach. Center fielder Zach Collier was named the ALPB top defensive outfielder and reliever Endrys Brocero was tabbed as top reliever. Southern Maryland won six of its last seven games to garner the North Division second half title, including three wins over eventual champion Lexington.
No. 10: La Plata golf wins district championship; Herbert is 2A/1A girls state runner-up
La Plata edged Huntingtown to capture the District IV golf title at Breton Bay as sophomore Shelby Herbert, senior Trevor Simpson, Jake Gleason and Jake Leamon combined to shoot 336. The Hurricanes attained a hint of revenge one week later in the SMAC Championships at Chesapeake Hills where Huntingtown junior Cameron Kapiskosky was again the low medalist. La Plata did not qualify as a team for the 2A State tournament, but Herbert finished second in the girls championship with a two-day total of 148 (73-75) and was later named the SMAC female golfer of the year. Kapiskosky also had a good showing at states, finishing fifth (74-80-154) en route to being named the SMAC male golfer of the year. Kapiskoksy was the low medalist at both the District and SMAC tournaments. Both Herbert and Kapiskoky will be back with their teams in the fall of 2022 to seek both team and individual district, SMAC and state titles.
