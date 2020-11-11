Although their 2019-2020 seasons were cut short by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a trio of coaches from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools were each named their respective sport's coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Association Coaches.
La Plata High School baseball coach John Childers, Northern cross country and track coach Josh Dawson and Huntingtown track coach Valerie Harrington were all tabbed by the NFHS as coaches of the year. Northern's girls won the 3A state cross country and indoor track titles, while Huntingtown's boys won the 3A state indoor title. La Plata, the 2019 2A state champions, did not have the chance to defend their title since the entire spring sports season was nixed by the pandemic.
In the weeks since he began organizing practices and intra-squad scrimmages, all of which ended last week in Charles County, Childers was able to land an unexpected accolade following a spring season that never happened. Childers has guided the Warriors to two 2A state titles in the last three seasons and La Plata would have been among the serious contenders for another crown last spring.
"I didn't even know that the state had such an award," Childers said recently. "I heard about it last Thursday and I was surprised that they had chosen me. No one gets into coaching for any kind of awards. It's always about the team and kids and I've been fortunate to have a lot of really good players at La Plata. The administration and the parents and the kids have always been very supportive."
Dawson, who was chosen as the girls track & field coach of the year by the NFHS, was nominated by Northern athletic director Stacy Karcesky, who also informed him of his selection for the award one morning in class.
"One day last week Stacy Karcesky walked into my class room and asked me what I wanted first, the good news or the good news," Dawson said. "First, she told me that she had nominated me for the award. Then she told me that I was selected for the award. I was definitely surprised to hear that I had won. It's always about seeing the kids do well."
Harrington, who had previously won the award in 2003 when she was the track coach at Patuxent, was pleased to earn her second title. But Harrington also immediately dedicated the award to her supporting cast and track athletes, downplaying her own role in attaining the honor.
"I'm glad that they selected me," Harrington said. "But for me, these awards are more about my assistant coaches and the kids. I would dedicate it to them. It's always nice to get these awards, but really it's all about the kids. I'm more excited for them when they win states. You see all the work that goes into the practices and the training."
Dawson and Harrington were two of the 11 high school coaches chosen by the NFHS for the annual award for girls sports. Other recipients for girls sports included Scott Robinson, basketball, Howard; Herb Tolbert, cross country, Gaithersburg; Jennifer Holiday Mohr, lacrosse, Quince Orchard; Haroot Hakopian, soccer, Winston Churchill; Louie Hoelman, softball, Montgomery Blair; Jon Leong, swimming & diving, Poolesville and Karen Hampton, volleyball, Williamsport.
In addition to Childers, Recipients on the boys' side were Darnell Myers, basketball, Springbrook; David Lillard, cross country, Oakdale; Doug Williams, football, Catoctin; Randy Berger, golf, Gaithersburg; Eric Cava, soccer, Gaithersburg; Chris Tappis, swimming & diving, Winston Churchill; Jason Gohn, tennis, Walt Whitman, and Dave Taylor, wresting, Southern-Garrett.