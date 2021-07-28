Less than two months after their respective high school seasons came to an end, a pair of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls lacrosse players were selected as USA Lacrosse All-Americans following the 2021 spring season.
North Point High School graduate Jordan Ball, a rising freshman at Winthrop University where she plans to play women's lacrosse and major in elementary education, and rising Northern High School senior Mackenzie Blackwell were chosen as All-Americans by USA Lacrosse. They were among 10 players from Maryland selected, with Ball among the six who were graduating seniors.
"It was exciting simply to be nominated, but to actually be chosen as an All-American is really incredible," said Ball, who is working part-time this summer before heading to Winthrop. "There are so many great players in the state, I never expected to get selected. It validated all the hard work that I put into the last four years at North Point."
Blackwell, among a solid group of rising seniors that also includes Hannah Schiemer of reigning SMAC and region champion Huntingtown, admitted that she was aware of being nominated but also was surprised to be selected. Blackwell has already committed to Eastern Michigan University for women's lacrosse and currently plays for the Uproar 2022 Elite squad.
"I knew that I had been nominated, but, honestly, I was surprised that I was selected," said Blackwell, who also plays field hockey for the school in the fall. "It's such an honor to be selected as an All-American. I never expected it. But it shows all the hard work that I put into playing over the years has really paid off."
Blackwell admitted that she has two primary goals heading into her senior seasons for field hockey and lacrosse. Her main goal is to help both teams win SMAC, region and state titles and her secondary goal is to reach the 100-goal plateau in career goals in lacrosse.
"This year we definitely want to win SMAC and regions and go as far as we can in the state tournament," Blackwell said. "But I would also like to score 100 goals. I am a little over 30 away right now. So, that would mean a lot to me if I can each 100 goals in my career."
Other players from Maryland chosen as USA Lacrosse All-Americans for the 2021 spring season included Alexis Abe, Broadneck; Camryn Pfundstein, St. Mary's; Elysse Finelle, goalie, Southern of Anne Arundel; Emma McGlaughlin, midfield, Rockbridge Academy; Grace Driggs, St. Mary's; Megan Bunker, Indian Creek; and Sierra Supplee, Southern of Anne Arundel.