Coaches and players from the Southern Maryland Christian Academy volleyball team hoist the plaque and trophy after the Mustangs captured the MISAL Volleyball Championship with a five-set victory over Takoma Academy.
Coaches and players from the Southern Maryland Christian Academy girls soccer team proudly pose for the picture after the Mustangs captured the MISAL Girls Soccer Championship with a 1-0, overtime victory over Rockbridge.
Photo courtesy David McGlone
Earlier this month both the Southern Maryland Christian Academy girls soccer and volleyball teams captured their respective Maryland Independent Schools Athletic League championships, much to the delight of their respective payers and coaches at the school in White Plains.
The SMCA girls soccer team capped an undefeated season (8-0) by edging Rockbridge Academy 1-0 in overtime on a "golden goal" from Noelle Thomas on assists from Julianna Crawford and Kiera Salazar. Coincidentally, it was Salazar, an all-league first team choice, who led the team with 18 goals during the MISAL regular season slate, including a pair of goals in the Mustangs' 2-1 victory over Rockbridge.
"Last year I dubbed the team the history makers," said SMCA girls soccer coach Philip Verley referring to the team's 2021 title. "This year I called them the record breakers since we went undefeated and won the final in sudden death overtime. With half of the team graduating, that was an awesome way for this group to finish the season and send our seniors away as tournament champions."
While the SMCA girls soccer team enjoyed a perfect run to its second straight MISAL tournament title, the Mustangs' volleyball attained its first crown under second-year coach Katelyn Young. A former player at Victory Baptist Academy in St. Mary's County, Young guided the Mustangs to a 16-1 season that was capped with a gritty, five-set victory over Takoma Academy in the MISAL championship.
"We had so many girls who made contributions all year and in the championship," Young said. "Savannah Sylvestre started the season as our setter, but with two weeks left in the season I switched to Kennedy Johnson. Both of them played key roles in the title match. Our outside hitters, Kierza George and Olivia Satterthwaite, were both really good all season."
George, Johnson, Satterthwaite and Sylvestre were key components for the Mustangs all season and throughout the playoffs, as was Hannah Fultz. Young, who had been part of a league championship during her playing days at Victory Baptist [now defunct], celebrated her first as a coach in just her second season at the helm with the Mustangs.