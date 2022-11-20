Earlier this month both the Southern Maryland Christian Academy girls soccer and volleyball teams captured their respective Maryland Independent Schools Athletic League championships, much to the delight of their respective payers and coaches at the school in White Plains.

The SMCA girls soccer team capped an undefeated season (8-0) by edging Rockbridge Academy 1-0 in overtime on a "golden goal" from Noelle Thomas on assists from Julianna Crawford and Kiera Salazar. Coincidentally, it was Salazar, an all-league first team choice, who led the team with 18 goals during the MISAL regular season slate, including a pair of goals in the Mustangs' 2-1 victory over Rockbridge.


