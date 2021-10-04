When she arrived at Thomas Stone High School as a freshman this school year after years of playing club soccer, Samantha Vance had envisioned being part of the Cougars' girls soccer squad and perhaps eventually leading the team to a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division title.
But much to her chagrin, Vance soon realized that Thomas Stone did not have enough girls try out to field a girls soccer team. So, she successfully tried out for the boys team, where she has earned a starting spot playing for the Cougars. Despite her petite frame, shiny, long pink nail extensions and tiny diamond nose piercing, Vance can hardly be confused for being a "girlie girl" once the games begin.
"I was a little disappointed that we couldn't field a girls team," Vance said after a recent 6-0 setback to visiting Great Mills High School on a day when she played up top for 75 minutes. "I've played with boys in the past, but I was hoping that we would have a girls team. Maybe next year. It's the same game, but you're playing with a different gender."
Vance has played with and against most of the top female players on Charles County squads at La Plata, Lackey and North Point high schools, and she was expecting to compete against them through four varsity seasons at Thomas Stone. Through the early stages of the current slate, Vance has gotten accustomed to the faster, more physical play of the boys games.
"It's definitely a little faster game playing with and against the boys," Vance said. "They're a little more physical. Some of them like to kid me, but I'm getting used to it. The season is definitely going to be a learning experience. I just go out there and try to help my team win some games this year."
Longtime Thomas Stone High School boys' soccer coach Tom Parker has had to adapt to having girls play on the boys team in years past. During his prolonged 45-year tenure as the Cougars coach, Parker has watched a number of girls earn a starting spot on the boys team, and he welcomed Vance to the squad this fall.
"We've had girls play on the boys team in the past, but it's probably been 30 years since the last time that happened," Parker said. "We usually have a girls team. There were years back in the 1970s when we didn't have girls soccer and occasionally I would have a girl make the boys team. But she's a good player. She's only a freshman, but I'm happy to have her playing for me."