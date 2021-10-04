By TED BLACK

SMAC volleyball schedule

Monday, Oct. 4

Lackey at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.

Patuxent at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.

McDonough at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.

Calvert at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.

Northern at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Calvert at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.

North Point at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Leonardtown, 5:30 p.m.

Patuxent at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.

McDonough at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Westlake at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews

