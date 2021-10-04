Sorry, an error occurred.
By TED BLACK
tblack@somdnews.com
SMAC volleyball schedule
Monday, Oct. 4
Lackey at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.
Patuxent at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.
McDonough at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.
Calvert at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Northern at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Calvert at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.
North Point at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Leonardtown, 5:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.
McDonough at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Westlake at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
