Volleyball schedules

Oct. 22

North Point at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25

Calvert at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.

McDonough at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.

North Point at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.

Lackey at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 27

Lackey at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.

Great Mills at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTOWN AT LEONARDTOWN, 5:30 p.m.

McDonough at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

North Point at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 28

McDonough at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 1

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship game at Northern High School, 6 p.m.