Volleyball schedules
Oct. 22
North Point at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 25
Calvert at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.
McDonough at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.
North Point at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Lackey at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 27
Lackey at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.
Great Mills at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.
HUNTINGTOWN AT LEONARDTOWN, 5:30 p.m.
McDonough at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
North Point at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 28
McDonough at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 1
Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship game at Northern High School, 6 p.m.
