By TED BLACK
tblack@somdnews.com
SMAC volleyball schedule
Monday, Oct. 11
McDonough at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.
CHOPTICON at LEONARDTOWN, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Great Mills at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Huntingtown at South River, 5:30 p.m.
North Point at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.
Westlake at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
St. Charles at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.
Chopticon at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at McDonough, 5:30 p.m.
Northern at North Point, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Calvert at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
