Amid ideal conditions on Saturday afternoon, the Chopticon High School boys and Northern High School girls captured their respective conference cross country titles at Leonardtown High School.
Chopticon senior twins Zach and Jeff Wedding finished one-two to lead the Braves to the team title. Northern senior Hannah Mack won the girls' race to lead the Patriots to the girls' team title and Huntingtown senior Jane Gorman overtook Leonardtown junior Parker O'Brien in the lane to take second.
Chopticon (31 points) took the team title followed by Leonardtown (55), Huntingtown (63) and Calvert (73). Zach Wedding (16 minutes 47.8 seconds) finished nearly five seconds in front of brother Jeff (16:52.3), while sophomore teammate Mason Hoover (17:41.1) finished fourth for the Braves.
Only the top two boys and girls teams from the respective Calvert and St. Mary's championship meets advanced to Saturday's conference championships. Final scores were based on where each runner finished and the team with the lowest cumulative total was deemed the winner.
"It was a great way to finish our high school cross country meets," said Zach Wedding, who will join his brother on the outdoor track team this spring and also this fall at Charleston Southern College. "Going into it, I thought we had a good chance to run one-two. I'm also so happy for Mason. For him to run fourth really helped us win the team title and that was our main goal."
Five days after winning the Calvert County boys cross country title at Jefferson Patterson Park, Huntingtown junior Thomas Foulkes (17:30.2) finished third. Foulkes arrived with few pretensions about overtaking either of the Wedding twins, so he viewed his third-place finish as the next best thing to garnering a gold medal.
"Coming in here today I really was not expecting to do any better than third or finish any worse than third," Foulkes said. "I tried to keep pace with the Wedding twins, but that was a mistake. They're too good. I wanted to be a little closer to [Jeff] at the end, much closer than 40 seconds."
Leonardtown senior Nick Grooms (17:43.7) placed fifth, followed by Calvert sophomores Jack Hartsig (17:44.6) and David Rodenhaver (18:01.2), while fellow Raiders' senior Kyle Goodrich (18:16.8), Calvert senior Jacob Bush (18:22.1) and Leonardtown senior Andrew Sukhram (18:26.9) completed the top ten.
Mack capped her senior season with a time of 19:34.7 to lead the Patriots (39 points) to the title. Leonardtown (51) placed second, Huntingtown (53) was third and Great Mills, who was without junior standout Cooper Brotherton, (81) finished fourth.
"My strategy was just to go out fast like I have been," Mack said. "There are a lot more hills here than I remembered from before. But I felt pretty good going into the last mile then when I came onto the track I felt really good."
Gorman was runner-up in 20:10.2 and O'Brien took third in 20:12.2. Other top finishers included Great Mills freshman Grace Brotherton (20:32.0), Northern senior Abby Setzfand (20:53.5), Huntingtown junior Darcia Gleason (21:18.7), Huntingtown senior Victoria McAnney (21:23.5), Northern senior Anna Finn (21:48.7), Northern junior Julia Devine (22:02.9) and Leonardtown senior Nelle Ray (22:04.4).
"I love finishing races on the track," said Gorman, whose supporting group included her older sister, Mary Gorman, a 2019 Huntingtown graduate and current Stevenson University sophomore. "I felt pretty good the whole way around. I saw Parker out in front of me when we made the last turn onto the track and I thought I had a chance to go past her."