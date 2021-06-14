In the weeks leading up to the originally planned Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division outdoor track and field championships on June 19, Chopticon High School senior twins Zachary and Jeffery Wedding had already finalized their post graduation plans.
When the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association last month belatedly revived the Maryland region and state tournaments for all springs sports, the Wedding brothers were among the hundreds of seniors that had already shifted their focus beyond high school. Like many of their classmates, the Charleston Southern College recruits were beyond the point of shifting gears.
In one of their final high school meets as members of the Braves, Zachary Wedding and Jeffery Wedding finished first and third in the 1,600-meter run in the abbreviated meet at Huntingtown High School. Those accustomed to seeing the Weddings finish one-two in their respective distance races were perhaps modestly surprised to see Huntingtown junior Thomas Foulkes finish second to split the all-Wedding exacta.
"He stayed with me through the first 1,200," Zachary Wedding said of Foulkes. "So, I thought it was Jeff behind me the whole time. But I could not shake Thomas until the last lap. He stayed with me a long time. But me and Jeff had already made plans for the weeks after graduation. We might come back to states to run in relays, but we're not going to make regionals."
Throughout the entire college recruiting process, there was ample speculation that the two Wedding twins would eventually head their separate ways for college. Zachary committed to Charleston Southern early and Jeffery was getting interest from that school along with two others. Eventually, Jeffery decided to follow in his brother's footsteps.
"It was really planned all along that we would go to the same school this fall," Jeffery Wedding said. "But I think their coach realized that he could get us both and that would be a help to the program. It's a really good school and in a great location. I think we'll both do well down there."
Both Wedding twins were almost inseparable on the track and in the classroom. Zachary Wedding was named the school's top male athlete for the 2020-21 school year, while his twin brother, Jeffery Wedding, was tabbed as the male scholar-athlete of the year. Jeffery Wedding edged his brother by one-tenth of a point for the higher grade point average.
"I got top athlete and Jeff got top scholar-athlete," Zachary said. "It came down to the GPA and it was close."
"I think I ended up beating him by point 10 [0.10]," Jeffery said. "It was close, but at least I finally beat him at something this year."