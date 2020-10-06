Following a season in which the Pomfret Pirates were nearly invincible, winning their final 14 league games, their bid for the Charles & St. Mary’s County baseball tournament title encountered a bumpy ride last weekend.
On Sunday afternoon, in the proverbial “if” game of the CHASM tournament, Western Charles scored early and often en route to a 13-7 victory over the Pirates to vault the Natty Boh’s to their third straight league title. Starting pitcher Kurt Bruce tossed seven scoreless innings before allowing six runs, two earned, in the eighth and Jason Murray had three hits and drove in six runs and the Natty Boh’s Patrick Mahoney had three hits and scored four runs while batting ninth in the order.
“It was a total team effort,” said Murray, who has played nearly 15 seasons for Western Charles. “Every one on this team just really knows how to come together during the playoffs. We have a great group of veteran guys. With COVID-19 and everything else, we probably didn’t get loose until the playoffs. But the guys did a great job of setting the table for me and I just looked for some good pitches to hit.”
Western Charles struck first in the top of the third when Murray smacked a two-run double off Pirates’ starter Dylan Bell that plated Mahoney and leadoff batter Tyler Summers. Murray again delivered in the fifth when the Natty Bohs added four runs, getting a ground rule double from Ricky Brady which was promptly followed by a two-run double by Murray.
Western Charles added two more runs in the sixth then turned the game into a laugher by adding five more in the eighth for a 13-0 lead, capped by a two-run single by Jason Boyd. Pomfret finally responded with six runs in the home half of the eighth on singles by Austin Simms, Darren Prebble and Tyler Simms and a sacrifice fly by Brandon Samuels. Dylan Henderson had a sac fly in the ninth against closer Bill DeAtley to cap the scoring in the generally lopsided finale.
“My guys had a great season,” said Pomfret manager Jason Simms. “Western Charles has a lot of veteran guys. They’re used to playing in these big games. Once we fell behind we just couldn’t get it back. We just didn’t have that same energy in the dugout today.”
Bruce, who just completed his third season on the team, all of which have now ended with CHASM playoff championships, allowed six runs, two earned, in seven and two-thirds. DeAtley limited the Pirates to one run in 1 innings of work, yielding singles to Prebble, Mikey Guy and Trevor Drummond and a sac fly to Henderson that proved harmless in the ninth.
One day earlier in the opening game of the championship round, Western Charles scored five runs in the top of the first inning against Pomfret ace Brandon Samuels then held on for a 7-6 victory over the Pirates.
Western Charles starter Zach O’Dell allowed six runs in six innings but collected the win, with veteran Bill DeAtley tossing three scoreless innings to earn the save.
Western Charles roughed up Samuels in the top of the first inning and eventually chased him with two outs in the frame when Johnny Kerhes belted a two-out, two-run homer. Pomfret reliever Trevor Drummond limited the Natty Bohs to two runs, one earned, over the next six innings, but the Pirates could never get the equalizer that could have gotten Samuels off the hook.
Pomfret trimmed the gap to 6-4 in the fourth on a two-out single by Julian Grant, but Western Charles plated an unearned run in the fifth off Drummond. Pomfret clawed back to within 7-6 on back-to-back homers by Darren Prebble and Dylan Henderson leading off the sixth, but O’Dell eluded further damage that frame then DeAtley tossed three straight scoreless innings to seal it.
