When the St. Mary's Legion Post 255 and Western Charles teams both took the field for Saturday's Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League (CHASM) encounter at Rainbow Construction Field, the overcast, rainy conditions were an ominous foe for both squads. Sunday's twin-bill between Indian Head and Pomfret was postponed by rains overnight.
But as the games progressed over the soggy terrain, Western Charles proved to be far more adaptable to the conditions. The reigning champion Natty Boh's scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning of the opener en route to a 10-0 victory in five innings, then broke open the second game with a six-run third for an eventual 11-2 triumph to complete the sweep.
Western Charles (8-6) coach Tony Stefko watched his team struggle through the early stages of the season, losing three times in four meeting with Pomfret (13-1) which eventually clinched the regular season title on August 9. But the Natty Boh's have won six straight games following last Saturday's sweep and will be a factor in the playoffs.
"I was just glad that we were able to get both games in," Stefko said. "The weather was looking iffy there for a while. We caught a little rain but nothing heavy. Our pitching was really good today. Defensively, the guys made a lot of tough plays which was not easy to do on this field. It was really muddy around second base and shortstop."
Legion Post 255 (6-8) coach Rudy Carrico, again summoned to fill in for an idle Tyler Kimmey, watched his squad felled in large part by two big innings. Post 255 spotted the defending champions a 9-0 lead after the first inning of the opener, then was basically swept when the Natty Boh's scored six times in the third inning of the nightcap for an 8-0 lead.
"The main difference today was one team played clean and other team was sloppy," Carrico said. "We just had too many errors. We got some hits late, but it was too late. If we could have come up with a few more runs that second game, it could have gotten interesting."
Western Charles scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning of the opener then finally clinched the game with an odd run in the fourth. Ricky Brady, who homered in the nightcap, was hit by a pitch, took second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball, scored the 10th run on another wild pitch. Kurt Bruce went the distance to record the five-inning shutout.
In the nightcap, Western Charles scored two runs in the second against starter Dale Arbaugh then broke the game open by adding six runs in the third. Arbaugh departed with one out and the bases loaded, but reliever Ryan Kaslavage could not douse the fire, allowing all three inherited runners to score on consecutive base hits.
Western Charles starter Zach O'Dell limited Post 255 to two runs on eight hits over six innings to record the victory. Cam Jurek allowed four runs in the top of the seventh, including a solo home run to Dakota Merritt. Post 255 narrowed the gap to 11-6 and had two runners aboard when Jurek escaped further damage by retiring Jake Wood on a fly out to center.
This coming Saturday, Legion Post 255 will face 2020 regular season champion Pomfret (13-1) in one doubleheader then on Saturday Western Charles will clash with La Plata in another. Indian Head has the bye week, while the St. Mary's 19-U team concluded its 10-game schedule earlier this month and will not be among the teams competing in the playoffs that get under way Sept. 9.