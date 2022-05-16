Last Sunday afternoon in the Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League season opener for both teams, Western Charles spotted host Indian Head an early 4-0 lead in their relocated contest at Seventh District Park in Bushwood, but it was the Natty Boh's that departed with a 12-7 victory.
Western Charles (1-0) and Indian Head (0-1) were originally slated to meet at Rainbow Construction Field in La Plata on Saturday, but the combination of rainy, misty conditions the previous two days left the field decidedly unplayable for Sunday afternoon's outing. Instead, organizers moved the contest to Seventh District Park in St. Mary's County where conditions would prove far more accommodating.
Indian Head forged an early 1-0 lead on a fielder's choice grounder by Charlie Wright that scored brother Sam Wright from third as Justin Hitt was apparently erased at second base on a routine force out. Hitt was inexplicably ruled safe on the play then Jeremy Remailia added further damage when he belted a Brandon Samuels pitch over the fence in left center for a three-run home run.
Although the early momentum had favored Indian Head, Western Charles responded emphatically over the next eight innings. Samuels did not allow another run over the next three innings and departed with the lead, although he did not pitch long enough to officially be in line for the win. Reliever Josh Cowell picked up the win while allowing one run in two innings and Joe Mahoney followed by tossing two scoreless innings of relief.
"We have a lot of guys that just go out there and do their job every inning," said Western Charles Jason Murray, who went 3-for-6 with a double, drove in three runs and scored twice. "We have such a deep lineup. Everyone that goes up to the plate can hit. It's just a pleasure being able to play with these guys each summer. We're like the old guys in the league that everyone wants to beat."
Indian Head starter Ryan Kessecker had held Western Charles scoreless over the first two innings, but Murray and his teammates would eventually turn the tide. Western Charles trimmed the deficit in half in the third by getting two runs as Tyler Summers singled and scored and Murray doubled and scored on a single to left by Pat Mahoney.
Wester Charles claimed the lead for good in the top of the fourth, getting three runs against Kessecker, of which only one was earned. Joe Mahoney reached on an error, Brandon DeAtley singled home one run and Summers drove in another. The Natty Boh's extended their modest lead by getting two runs in three innings against reliever Alex Hurle before adding three runs in the eighth against reliever Sam Wright with Murray delivering a two-run single to center.
"They have such a veteran team," Indian Head manager Clint Sanders said of Western Charles. "They don't make many mistakes and they take advantage of any that you make. It's fun just to be able to get back out here. This is my 22nd year in this league and you just never know how much longer you can keep playing."
Sanders spent much of the afternoon coaching from the bench, but he afforded himself one chance to swing the bat in the bottom of the ninth with his team trailing, 12-5. Sanders made good on his lone at-bat, plating one run with a double in the gap in left center and Sam Wright accounted for the final run with a sacrifice fly to right off Western Charles reliever Bill DeAtley.