Two days after their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference counterparts from Huntingtown High School were humbled in the 3A State Championship game, the Westlake High boys basketball team provided the SMAC with its first boys basketball state title in nearly 20 years on Saturday afternoon at the University of Maryland when the Wolverines emerged with a dramatic 63-61 victory over Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County.
Westlake senior guard Miles Jackson led all scorers with 28 points, but his biggest impact on the outcome occurred in the final 1.1 seconds. After Douglass had turned the ball over on its final possession, Westlake earned its chance to garner the state title and took advantage of it. Jackson bypassed his first option, Jackson Prince, then found Aaron Herron open cutting to the basket and Herron converted the layup as the buzzer sounded.
"My first read on that play was Jackson [Prince], but he was covered," Miles Jackson said. "Then I saw Aaron get a good screen from Mike [Washington] and I saw him break open then he was able to make the shot."
"It's really kind of a surreal moment," Herron said. "I just caught the ball and looked to shoot it right away. I wasn't even sure that it went in. Then I heard all of my coaches and teammates cheering and saying that we won. It really was almost unbelievable at first."
Westlake (23-2) had arrived in College Park on Saturday as one of the hottest teams in SMAC, having won nine straight games including the conference championship game over St. Charles and then emerged from the region unscathed before upending Overlea of Baltimore County in the state semifinals. Westlake's final hurdle would be their toughest — perennial power Douglass of Prince George's County — which boasts a long list of state champions.
"We knew it was going to be a close game," said Westlake coach Ed Mouton. "These types of games always come down to defense and executing on possessions. I thought we did a really good job defensively those last three or four possessions. We fell behind by nine in the third quarter, but I told the guys games are not won or lost in the third quarter or the first two minutes of the fourth quarter."
Westlake could not have asked for a better start to the contest as the Wolverines enjoyed a 7-0 run midway through the first quarter to take a 13-6 lead. Westlake got a pair of three-point field goals from senior Jaiden Wheeler and another from Jevon Simmons and the Wolverines owned a 13-4 lead until Mikhi Arnold ended the opener with a short jumper.
Douglass (19-4) chipped away at the Wolverines' advantage through the early stages of the second quarter and the Eagles forged a brief, 21-20 lead before Westlake senior Myles Jackson converted a conventional three-point play for a 23-21 lead. The teams were tied twice late before Herron ended the half with a short jumper that gave the Wolverines a tepid 27-25 lead at the intermission.
Douglass and Westlake were tied on four occasions in the third quarter, but the Eagles ended that frame on a 10-2 run to take a 46-39 lead into the fourth quarter. A conventional three-point play from Jackson followed a three-pointer from Prince and Westlake owned a tepid 37-36 lead until the Eagles answered with 10 straight points.
Westlake gradually chipped away at the Douglass lead in the fourth quarter as Herron hit a three-pointer then Jackson converted on a pair of layups and Wheeler added another three-pointer. But the Eagles responded with a 7-2 run to forge a 59-54 lead with 2:45 remaining and the Wolverines faced a serious uphill battle from there.
Prince hit a pair of free throws with 2:15 remaining then Michael Washington completed a conventional three-point play with 1:09 left that brought the Wolverines even at 59-all. Mikhai Arnold hit a floater to give the Eagles a 61-59 lead, but Jackson countered with a pair of free throws with 47 seconds left and after the Eagles turned the ball over, Jackson found Herron cutting for the game-winner at the buzzer.
Jackson led all scorers with 28 points and added seven rounds and five assists. Herron had nine points and grabbed six boards, while Wheeler added nine points on three, three-pointers. Mikhai Arnold led the Eagles with 19 points in a losing cause and Joseph Allen and Mekhi Morris had 13 points each while Albert Mouring added 12.