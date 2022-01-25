On Monday evening when North Point High School boys basketball coach Jimmy Ball made his annual cross-town trip to the school where his coaching career began, the host Westlake boys basketball team was hardly in a sentimental mood as the Wolverines led by 15 points at the intermission and coasted to an 81-63 victory over the Eagles in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash.
Westlake (7-1 overall, 3-1 in SMAC) has already posted a pair of narrow victories against another county rival, Thomas Stone, and the Wolverines were prepared for another battle against the previously undefeated Eagles on Jan. 24. Westlake boasts a senior-laden roster and longtime coach Ed Mouton commended his veteran lineup.
"i was really happy with our execution tonight," Mouton said. "We were able to create some turnovers early and then a number of our guys hit open three-pointers to give us a nice lead early. When they climbed back [to 59-50] in the third quarter, I called a timeout and basically told them to calm down and go back to playing good defense and being patient on offense."
North Point (6-1, 3-1) saw its bid for a perfect season come to a halt on Monday as Ball was quick to concede that the Wolverines were the superior team in the first of their two meetings this winter. While the Wolverines were able to connect on a high percentage of open three-pointers — 11 overall — the Eagles watched a bevy of shots rattle around the rim and fall away.
"Give Westlake credit for the way they played tonight," Ball said. "They were the better team tonight. It basically showed us what we have to work on in practice. We have a couple of things that we have to fix, but tonight Westlake was just better than we were."
North Point actually scored the first four points of the game but their rapid start and early advantage were long forgotten by the time the first quarter ended. Westlake countered with an 11-0 run, capped by three-point field goals from Aaron Herron and Jaiden Wheeler. Michael Washington and Brandon Brimmage also connected on three-pointers in the opener, one that ended with the Wolverines ahead 24-16.
Neither team could gain a serious advantage through the early stages of the second quarter, as North Point trimmed the Wolverines' lead to 36-31 with three minutes left in the half. But as was the case with the first quarter, Westlake forged a comfortable 49-34 lead at the intermission as the Wolverines embarked on a 12-0 run that included three-pointers from Herron and Delandre Rogers.
North Point again refused to be overwhelmed at the outset of the third quarter courtesy of baskets from Christian Taylor and Devin Little that enabled the Eagles to get within nine at 59-50. But the hosts pushed the margin back to 64-51 at the end of the third quarter then a pair of three-pointers from Wheeler in the fourth quarter virtually sealed the verdict with three minutes to play.
"Those three-pointers felt really good," Wheeler said. "It felt like that basically put an end to it. I thought we all did a good job sharing the basketball and playing good team defense. We have set our goals really high this year. We want to win SMAC, region and state championships. I think we have the team that can do it."