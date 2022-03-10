One night after the Huntingtown High School boys basketball team earned its first 3A State title game appearance in dramatic, double-overtime fashion, the Westlake High School boys basketball team earned a spot in the 2A State title game set for Saturday afternoon at the University of Maryland thanks to a 52-41 victory over Overlea of Baltimore County on Wednesday.
Westlake (22-2) and Overlea (21-5) both struggled offensively through the early stages of the contest held at Montgomery Blair High, one that would hinge on numerous prolonged runs from each team. The Wolverines, however, would get the most pivotal one of all in the fourth quarter when they rebounded from a three-point deficit with six minutes remaining by outscoring the Falcons 18-4 the rest of the way.
“It was a game of runs and we got the one in the fourth quarter,” said Westlake coach Ed Mouton. “We have always stressed defense and in the fourth quarter our defense got us through. In the first half, we came out a little excited and we weren’t patient. In the second half, we were a lot more patient and we played much better defense and rebounded well.”
Westlake started the game in almost nightmarish fashion as the Wolverines missed their first seven shots from the floor and did not get on the board until Jevon Simmons connected on a free throw with 3:47 left in the first period. Overlea owned a modest 6-1 lead, but the Wolverines closed out the first quarter on a 10-0 run as five different Wolverines scored. As is often the case in close games, runs would play a major role in the outcome.
After Westlake finished the first quarter with a flourish for an 11-6 lead, Overlea had an immediate answer with a prolonged run of its own. The Falcons scored the first 11 points of the second quarter, getting three-pointers from Kevin Harris and Korey Blair along the way. The Wolverines ended the drought when Myles Jackson countered with a three-pointer with 2:40 left in the half, one that ended with Overlea ahead 23-19 on a layup at the buzzer from Koran Pittman.
Overlea extended the lead to 29-21 during the opening minutes of the third quarter, but the Wolverines responded with a 9-0 run to claim a 30-29 lead on buckets from Aaron Herron, Myles Jackson and Jackson Prince. Overlea got two late buckets from Jaylon Allen to take a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter as the lead changed hands four times in the last three minutes.
Overlea pushed the lead to 37-34 with just over six minutes remaining, but much of the remainder belonged to the Wolverines. Westlake claimed the lead for good on a three-pointer from Jackson Prince with 5:15 remaining, Herron added two buckets inside then Prince scored the Wolverines next seven points to seal the verdict with less than a minute remaining.
“We had to come out and play better defense and just communicate more on offense,” said Westlake senior Myles Jackson. “Then once they came out that 2-3 zone, we could start getting more aggressive on offense. It means a lot to be playing for the state championship on Saturday. It’s been like a dream come true since we were all in eighth grade.”
Frederick Douglass of Prince George’s County earned a spot in the 2A State Championship game on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a comfortable 66-48 victory over Wicomico. The Eagles owned a modest 19-16 lead at the end of the first quarter but pushed the margin to 44-28 at the intermission and eventually coasted to its state semifinal victory over the Indians.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews