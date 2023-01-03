One day after being humbled by Henry Wise in the James Chapman Memorial Tournament at North Point, the Westlake High School boys basketball team rebounded with an 80-51 victory over Bladensburg High in a performance that gave head coach Ed Mouton ample reason to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Westlake (3-3) had won the 2A state title last winter with a senior-laden roster and the Wolverines headed into the current campaign without a single returning starter. But Mouton and his players scarcely approached this season as a genuine rebuilding year. Thursday afternoon against Wise the Wolverines were trounced 70-29, but on Friday they bounced back immediately to defeat the Mustangs.


