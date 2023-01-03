Westlake High School guard Brandon Brimmage goes up for a layup in the second half of last Friday's game against Bladensburgat North Point. Brimmage scored 14 points and added six assists as the Wolverines cruised to an 80-51 victory over the Mustangs in the second day of the James Chapman Memorial.
Billy Harris, left, hands the MVP plaque to Westlake High School senior Brandon Brimmage after the Wolverines upended Bladensburg 80-51 in the second day of the James Chapman Memorial Tournament at North Point.
Staff photo by Ted Black
One day after being humbled by Henry Wise in the James Chapman Memorial Tournament at North Point, the Westlake High School boys basketball team rebounded with an 80-51 victory over Bladensburg High in a performance that gave head coach Ed Mouton ample reason to celebrate the arrival of the new year.
Westlake (3-3) had won the 2A state title last winter with a senior-laden roster and the Wolverines headed into the current campaign without a single returning starter. But Mouton and his players scarcely approached this season as a genuine rebuilding year. Thursday afternoon against Wise the Wolverines were trounced 70-29, but on Friday they bounced back immediately to defeat the Mustangs.
"This team has the potential to be really good," said Mouton, whose team will return to action tonight at home against North Point. "We have already seen a lot of improvement from the first game through these two games. That's why I wanted to have these guys face some really tough teams early like Friendship Tech and Wise. Even between our game against Wise [Thursday] and our game against Bladensburg [Friday]."
After being humbled by Wise the day before, Westlake perhaps delivered its best performance of the young season last Friday in a genuine methodical victory over Bladensburg. Seniors Jackson Prince (17 points) and Brandon Brimmage (14 points, 6 assists) and Jamir Gaiilard displayed leadership and skill early as the Wolverines gained an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Westlake promptly opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run to forge a 23-10 lead and the Mustangs never trimmed the deficit to single digits over the remainder of the contest. Brimmage did equal damage with his passing and scoring. Midway through the second quarter Brimmage connected on a three-point field goal and Prince added a pair of buckets inside to give the Wolverines a 38-22 halftime lead.
Brimmage, Prince and Gaillard again provided the Wolverines with an offensive spark in the third quarter and Westlake continued to pad its advantage. One day after proving no match for Wise, the Wolverines gained the upper hand on a different Prince George's County opponent and forged a 58-32 advantage into the fourth quarter, enabling Mouton to use his reserves frequently.
"We had a lot of seniors last year, so we're going to have to lean on seniors again this year," said Mouton, referring to his three leading scorers on Friday, with Brimmage being tabbed as the game's MVP. "We've got plenty of room for improvement and we'll keep getting better. I like what I saw from these guys [against Bladensburg]. I feel good about the direction we're heading."