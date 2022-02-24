St. Charles High School senior Amir Dade looks to dribble past Westlake guard Michael Washington in the first half of Wednesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Championship game at St. Charles.
Westlake High School boys basketball players and coaches are all smiles as they gather around the ceremonial plaque for capturing the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Championship game on Wednesday evening at St. Charles courtesy of a 50-45 victory over the host Spartans.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Through the first three quarters of Wednesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys championship game at St. Charles High School, the visiting Westlake trailed by six points and the Wolverines had been virtually treading water offensively.
But during the fourth quarter, Westlake (18-2) leaned on its defense to reverse the course of the outcome and the Wolverines outscored the Spartans 15-4 in the final frame to forge a 50-45 victory. Westlake not only held St. Charles scoreless for an improbable, pivotal six-minute stretch of the quarter the Wolverines actually limited the Spartans to a grand sum of four free throws in the fourth period.
“It really was all about our defense,” said Westlake coach Ed Mouton, whose team is now riding an eight-game win streak and will have a first round bye in the 2A South Region playoffs, then await the winner of tonight’s Lackey-Patuxent contest for a home game on Monday. “At halftime I told the guys to just play a little more relaxed. I think we came out with a little too much nervous energy in the first half, but they really picked up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter.”
Westlake had actually owned a 7-2 lead in the first three minutes, but St. Charles (14-4) closed out the opener on an extended 12-2 run for a 14-9 advantage. Both teams literally traded baskets over the next two frames and the Spartans owned a modest 25-18 lead at the intermission and 41-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
St. Charles senior Amir Dade connected on a free throw for the first point for either team in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines countered with a 12-0 run over the next six minutes with Miles Jackson accounting for eight of those points. Dade finally ended the drought with another free throw, but the Wolverines never relented as Jackson nailed three of four free throws later to seal it.
“I think we just ran out of gas,” said St. Charles coach Brett Campbell, whose team had suffered a 60-41 setback to Thomas Stone the night before and will next await the winner of tonight’s Chopticon-Northern contest. “The last time we lost two games in a row we turned around and won 14 straight. Now we have to get back to focusing on our main goal of winning the region and getting back to states.”