On the night that it honored its longtime former head football coach and athletic director who passed away eight months earlier, the Westlake High School football team edged visiting McDonough High School 20-19 in a game the late honoree would have truly commended.
Westlake (1-1) chose to honor Dominic "Dom" Zaccarelli with a "Zac Out" night last Friday against McDonough because the former Westlake coach had previously served as the McDonough football coach. In a genuine gesture to the late Zaccarelli, fans, coaches and administrators were encouraged to don the same attire the former athletic director had usually worn at home games — an orange polo short with khaki shorts.
Of course, the entire evening was an emotional roller coaster ride for Tony Zaccarelli, the Wolverines' current football coach and son of the evening's namesake. With a bevy of coaches and administrators donning his late father's customary attire, Zaccarelli watched his squad fall behind 0-13 early, respond later with 20 unanswered points then outlast a late Rams' bid for Westlake's narrow win.
"I'm sure my dad would have enjoyed watching this game," said Zaccerelli, whose team will travel to North Point High (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 17. "We fell behind early, but the kids kept fighting. Erving [Mitchell] gave us a spark with that punt return. He had another good return later. Jacob [Haile] got hurt early, but then he came back and made some big plays for us."
McDonough (0-2) coach Brock Virts was certainly not immune to the emotional pendulum last Friday. Donning an orange Rams' polo and khaki shorts, Virts quietly paid homage to the late Westlake and McDonough coach. After being blanked in the season opener by Leonardtown High (1-1), McDonough led 13-0 early before the Wolverines' Ervin Mitchell shifted the momentum with a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown.
"I know Dom was up there watching tonight and enjoying what he saw," said Virts, whose team will host Calvert High (1-1) at Thomas Stone High School tonight. "This was definitely a game he would have appreciated and I am sure he did appreciate. That punt return [by Mitchell] reversed the momentum. We had started by making some nice plays on both sides of the ball."
Rodriguez accounted for the first two McDonough touchdowns, the first as the Rams' quarterback then the next on defense when he sacked Haile, stripped him, then returned a fumble 20 yards for another score and a 13-0 Rams' lead. But the Wolverines got a reprieve when Mitchell returned the punt 54 yards for a touchdown to trim the gap to 13-6 at the intermission.
Westlake forged its first lead of the game midway through the third quarter when Haile found a lane up the middle and scampered 22 yards for a touchdown. Following a Rams' turnover, the Wolverines extended the lead to 20-13 when Haile connected on a 41-yard scoring strike with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
McDonough countered with a 10-play, 78-yard scoring drive that trimmed the gap to 20-19, but the Rams' two-point conversion was stopped short. On its final drive, McDonough marched deep into Westlake territory, but the Rams were unable to get into possible field goal range when time expired.