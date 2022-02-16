Two years after earning a berth in the Maryland State 2A semifinals that were the genuine casualty of the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Westlake High School girls basketball team is already displaying signs that it could make another deep run in the postseason.
On Tuesday afternoon, Westlake (11-3 overall, 9-2 in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference) recorded its fifth straight victory when the Wolverines cruised to a 62-39 triumph over visiting Calvert. Westlake senior Chanta McNeill, who played a key role for the Wolverines two years ago when they won the 2A South Region title, led the hosts with 20 points on Tuesday.
"I think our defense was the key tonight," McNeill said. "We started the game quick. We got that big lead in the first quarter and that was the key. Personally, I thought I started out slow. I finally got into a rhythm in the second half. I think we can be really good."
Calvert (6-9, 6-8) is in the midst of the busiest portion of its schedule, competing in four games in consecutive weeks. The Cavaliers had suffered a 65-50 setback to Arundel on Monday then on Tuesday, with only seven players available for the contest, were humbled by the host Wolverines despite a game-high 27 points from Da'Mymni Johnson.
"We played four games last week and we're playing four games again this week," said Calvert coach Alex Friedman. "Last night we had our point guard and we were able to stay close to Arundel. Tonight we were without her and Da'Myni had to be point guard and then also look to create some scoring chances for herself."
As McNeill mentioned, Westlake could not have started the game much more quickly. The Wolverines scored the game's first 10 points as India Price and Amani Sanford each connected on a three-point field goal before Johnson ended the drought for Calvert with her first of seven three-pointers on the day. Westlake promptly ended the first quarter with a 9-0 run for a commanding 19-3 advantage.
Calvert's Hannah Wilt (8 points) scored the first bucket of the second quarter, one in which Johnson added two more three-pointers, but the Cavaliers were unable to climb back into contention. Westlake still owned a comfortable 33-13 lead at the intermission then widened the advantage further to 53-27 heading to the fourth quarter thanks to three three-pointers from McNeill.
Another three-pointer and a layup from McNeill gave the Wolverines their biggest lead of the day at 60-30 just before the midway point of the fourth quarter. Calvert closed the game on a 9-2 run that featured two more three-pointers from Johnson in the final minute, the last of which occurred just before the buzzer. Alyssa McLane had a layup and made one free throw in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers.