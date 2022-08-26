Westlake High School football returning starters Dante Walker, Ekube Emechebe, Caleb Phillips, Zihon Ross, T.T. Chapman and Cameron Lawrence will look to play a key role in helping the Wolverines this fall beginning with the team’s season opener at St. Charles on Sept. 2.
Westlake High School football coach Tony Zaccarelli stands on the field as his players run by him during preseason workouts last year. The Wolverines honored his father and former athletic director, the late Dominic Zaccarelli, with a “Zac Out” night when it hosts McDonough High School.
Westlake High School football returning starters Dante Walker, Ekube Emechebe, Caleb Phillips, Zihon Ross, T.T. Chapman and Cameron Lawrence will look to play a key role in helping the Wolverines this fall beginning with the team’s season opener at St. Charles on Sept. 2.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Westlake High School football coach Tony Zaccarelli stands on the field as his players run by him during preseason workouts last year. The Wolverines honored his father and former athletic director, the late Dominic Zaccarelli, with a “Zac Out” night when it hosts McDonough High School.
While most football coaches focus almost entirely on the short-term goals and successes and only glimpse into the future, Westlake seventh-year football coach Tony Zaccarelli admits that the Wolverines’ youthfulness this fall already has him turning one eye to the future.
“We don’t have a lot of seniors, but we have a lot of talented juniors and sophomores and freshmen,” Zaccarelli said. “That’s one thing I think we can do this season is have a lot of younger guys out there who can make plays. People will be impressed with this kid being just a junior, that kid being a junior and that guy’s just a freshman.”
Westlake will open the season at cross-county rival St. Charles then will host McDonough in a game in which the Rams will technically be the home team. McDonough is in the process of getting a turf field installed, so the Rams will not have any true home games until late September.
Westlake will also host North Point, travel to Lackey and then host La Plata in September. The Wolverines’ contest against the Warriors on Sept. 30 could also have an added importance. Westlake will designate one of its home games as a “Zac Out” night as a tribute to its late, former coach and athletic director, Dominic Zaccarelli, who guided the Wolverines to the 3A state title in 2008.
“I have not had the chance to talk it over with the administration here, but it will either be that night or the home game against Thomas Stone,” Zaccarelli said. “I think everyone at the school was happy with the way the Zac Out night went over last year. I’m hoping that we will continue the tradition this fall. I think it will happen.”