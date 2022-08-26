While most football coaches focus almost entirely on the short-term goals and successes and only glimpse into the future, Westlake seventh-year football coach Tony Zaccarelli admits that the Wolverines’ youthfulness this fall already has him turning one eye to the future.

“We don’t have a lot of seniors, but we have a lot of talented juniors and sophomores and freshmen,” Zaccarelli said. “That’s one thing I think we can do this season is have a lot of younger guys out there who can make plays. People will be impressed with this kid being just a junior, that kid being a junior and that guy’s just a freshman.”

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews