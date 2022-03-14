When the Westlake High School boys basketball team emerged with the 2A State title last Saturday afternoon at the University of Maryland courtesy of a layup from Aaron Herron, coaches and players celebrated emphatically and athletic director Steve Matthews breathed a huge sign of relief.
In the moments after Herron converted his game-winner at the buzzer for a 63-61 victory over Frederick Douglass High of Prince George's County, Matthews was in charge of placing the championship medals around the necks of the Wolverines players. After brandishing each player with his medal, Matthews gave each a quick hug, although he appeared to hold Herron for a second longer.
Matthews took over the reigns as the Westlake athletic director not long after longtime local legend Dominic Zaccarelli, a staple of Wolverines athletics for two decades, passed away in January last year after contracting COVID-19. Prior to arriving at Westlake, Matthews had been an athletic director at Crossland High School, but he will be best remembered as the Gwynn Park boys basketball coach.
During his tenure as the Yellow Jackets boys basketball coach, Matthews enjoyed tremendous success as Gwynn Park frequently reached the 2A state semifinals and finals then held at the University of Maryland's Cole Field House. Gwynn Park came painstakingly close to winning a title but the crown continued to elude Matthews who departed as a perennial bridesmaid.
"When I talked to Ed [Mouton, the Wolverines' coach] last weekend, he said not to worry because we'll get the monkey off your back," Matthews said. "I still remember all those trips we made to Cole Field House with those good teams and we could never win one. ... Seeing our boys win [on Saturday] really helped me get over some of those tough losses. Hey, I'm now 1-0 at Xfinity," he said, referring to the College Park stadium.
Saturday's 2A State final was a game of modest runs, with Westlake embarking on a 9-0 run in the first quarter en route to a 13-6 lead. But the Eagles chipped away during the second quarter to trim the halftime deficit to 27-25, with Herron hitting a bucket at the buzzer for the Wolverines. His second quarter basket could hardly be deemed heroic, but it proved moderately prophetic.
Douglass gained the upper hand in the second quarter courtesy of a 10-0 run that gave the Eagles a 46-37 lead, its biggest of the outing. Douglass still owned a modest, 59-54, lead with 2:45 remaining, but the Wolverines drew even at 61-all on two free throws from Miles Jackson (28 points) and then after a Douglass turnover on its final possession, Herron converted a layup at the buzzer.
"Our girls won the outdoor state title last spring, but I had not been at the school very long and I really didn't know those girls," Matthews said. "But having been at the school for a whole year now I got to know these guys and they're all hard working kids. Coach Mouton and all his assistants put in a lot of work and it's all for the kids."