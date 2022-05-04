One week before they will return to the same venue for the two-day Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Track & Field Championships on Tuesday and Thursday, athletes from Patuxent, St. Charles, Thomas Stone and host Westlake convened at the Waldorf school for their final tuneup for the SMAC champs and subsequent region and state meets.
St. Charles senior John Cook has been among the best sprinters in SMAC throughout the season and Tuesday afternoon, in the opening heat of the boys' 200-meter dash, Cook displayed ample early speed and then a hint of resiliency in the lane as he held safe numerous rivals on both sides for a narrow victory.
"I had a really good get-out [start]," Cook said of his performance in the 200. "I wasn't as good on the turn, but then when we turned into the lane I wasn't about the let anyone pass me. I really had to dig down deep that final 50 [meters]. Next week at SMAC, I want to go 22.5 and hope to finish first."
Westlake freshman Gabrielle Garner was actually even more dominant while winning the fast heat of the girls' 200. Like Cook, Garner was away from the staring gun quickly. But unlike Cook, Garner was actually never threatened by any of her peers. She widened her advantage with every stride on the turn and through the lane for a commanding victory.
"I thought I ran really good today," said Garner, who also competes in the 100 and the 400. "I wanted to get out fast and I did that. I felt pretty good in the lane. I'm looking forward to competing in the SMAC meet here [next week]. It's on my home track, so I know I will feel comfortable running here."
Patuxent freshman Devan Humphreys easily won the girls' 800 run on Tuesday and looked forward to her first SMAC Championship meet back at Westlake next week. Humphreys, who played forward for the Panthers' girls soccer team in the fall, plans to run indoor as well as outdoor her next three years at the school.
"Today, I just wanted to go out and win," Humphreys said. "I wasn't really focused on a time today. But next week I want to break 2:53 [for the 800]. I'm not really focused on placing this year. I just want to keep dropping time."
In the longest event of the day, Patuxent's Ethan Serra and Thomas Stone's Mauricio Flores finished one-two in the boys and girls' combined 3,200-meter run. Serra and Flores were the only two runners to compete in that event, male or female on Tuesday. Both will return next Tuesday looking to upend genuine distance specialists Thomas Foulkes and Jack Hartsig in the SMAC Championship meet at Westlake.