This Friday evening when the Westlake High School football team hosts Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and cross county rival McDonough, the Wolverines’ primary goal will be to honor its late athletic director and prior football coach Dominic Zaccarelli by hosting a “Zac Out” night focused on his famed attire.
Those attending the football game at Westlake on Friday will be encouraged to wear an orange shirt and khaki shorts, the same outfit that Zaccarelli donned for every home contest, outside or in the gym. Zaccarelli died last winter roughly one month shy of turning 57 after a bout with COVID-19. His wife, Kris, who was also hospitalized by the coronavirus, has since made a full recovery and returned to work.
“We wanted to come up with some way to honor my father that everyone could feel like they could be part of,” said son Tony Zaccarrelli, now in his sixth season as the Wolverines’ football coach. “Even people that came to games and didn’t know my dad could tell who he was simply by seeing him walk around with his orange Westlake polo and khaki shorts.”
Westlake Athletic Director Steve Matthews is looking forward to the inaugural outing honoring his predecessor as well as the fall sports season as a whole. Matthews, who had previously been the boys’ basketball coach at Gwynn Park High School in Prince George’s County and spent one year as its athletic director, expects a robust, enthusiastic crowed for Friday’s Zac Out contest.
“I think a lot of people are going to be here on Friday and we’re hoping to have a lot of alumni show up,” said Matthews, who spent most of the spring and summer recovering from a torn hamstring he suffered at a bowling party. “Last spring when we had a few outdoor events we had really good crowds. I expect a lot of people will be looking forward to the return of football games on Friday nights.”
Zaccarelli spent 19 seasons as the Wolverines’ football coach, guiding the team to a 148-34 mark overall that included the 3A state championship in 2008. The 1982 La Plata High graduate had previously been the head football coach at McDonough, coincidentally Westlake’s opponent on Friday night. Zaccarelli was in his 25th year as the school’s athletic director when he passed away.
“One thing about Dom was he always looked out for his coaches,” said Westlake boys’ basketball coach Ed Mouton. “If there was ever any issues, he was right there to back the coaches. He was well-liked and well-respected throughout the SMAC [region] and the entire state. He really was a living legend in the building. He was always upbeat and you knew he was going to be there at every home game.”
North Point boys’ basketball coach Jimmy Ball, who spent nine seasons as the Westlake boys’ basketball coach while Zaccarelli was the school’s athletic director, also spoke highly of the late Wolverines’ coach. A 1986 La Plata graduate, Ball admitted it was difficult to leave Westlake to take the same position at North Point, but did so with Zaccarelli’s blessing.
“There was never any doubt that Zac would do everything for his coaches and for his athletes,” Ball said. “He was there every day and weekends making sure everything was just right. He never seemed to have a bad day. He was always very supportive of me and my coaches and my players. When I wanted to leave and take the North Point job, he could have blocked it. But he told me that if that’s what I wanted then he was all in favor of it.”
