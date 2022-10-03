On a night when remnants of Hurricane Ian began to make their presence known shortly after kickoff, the Westlake High School football team paid tribute to its late former athletic director Dominic Zaccarelli by upending La Plata 25-13 last Friday evening in a clash of previously winless teams on "Zac Out" night in Waldorf.

Westlake (1-4) coach Tony Zaccarelli, the son of the late former Wolverines' coach and athletic director, had hoped the elements would not diminish the crowd on Friday night or lessen the importance of the occasion honoring his late father. But the rainy conditions perhaps curtailed the amount of spectators expected, but they did not deter the Wolverines from attaining their first win of the season and honoring their current coach's late father and coach.

