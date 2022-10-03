Westlake sophomore running back Devin Cox heads upfield for a good gain in the first half of last Friday's game against La Plata. Cox and the host Wolverines upended the visiting Warriors 25-13 for their first win of the season on the team's second annual "Zac Out" night honoring their late former coach and athletic director Dom Zaccarelli.
La Plata running back Kenon Dent heads up field for a short touchdown run in the second half of last Friday's game at Westlake. Dent and the Warriors fell behind 18-0 early and were eventually upended by the Warriors 25-13 in the clash of previously winless SMAC teams.
Donning plastic coverings, members of the La Plata High School cheerleading squad celebrate the Warriors' first score on the game on Friday night at Westlake as remnants of Hurricanes Ian made their presence known over the course of the evening.
On a night when remnants of Hurricane Ian began to make their presence known shortly after kickoff, the Westlake High School football team paid tribute to its late former athletic director Dominic Zaccarelli by upending La Plata 25-13 last Friday evening in a clash of previously winless teams on "Zac Out" night in Waldorf.
Westlake (1-4) coach Tony Zaccarelli, the son of the late former Wolverines' coach and athletic director, had hoped the elements would not diminish the crowd on Friday night or lessen the importance of the occasion honoring his late father. But the rainy conditions perhaps curtailed the amount of spectators expected, but they did not deter the Wolverines from attaining their first win of the season and honoring their current coach's late father and coach.
"Obviously, the weather impacted the number of people who were here tonight," said Westlake coach Tony Zaccarelli, whose team will face Patuxent (4-1) this Friday. "But it was all about getting our first win of the season and having these guys build their confidence heading into the last half of the schedule. A lot of guys made plays tonight."
Westlake running back Ebube Emechebe had a two-fold approach to last Friday's game against La Plata. Emechebe, who scored two of the Wolverines' four touchdowns on Friday on a two-yard run to open the scoring and a 50-yard run early in the second quarter, wanted to win the game for his current coach, the late former coach and redeem himself for what he described as a poor performance the week before in a 26-7 setback against Lackey.
"This game was about redemption for me," Emechebe said. "I told coach Zac after last week's game that I did not play well. I wanted to prove that I could play much better. I also wanted to win this game for our coach. This game meant a lot to him and we wanted to honor his [late] dad with a win."
Westlake had struggled offensively through its first four games, scoring a grand sum of 25 points in those setbacks. But the Wolverines marched 70 yards in nearly five minutes on their opening possession and Emechebe plowed forward from two yards out on fourth down to give the hosts a 6-0 lead.
La Plata (0-5) countered with a long drive that brought the Warriors to the doorstep of the Wolverines' end zone. La Plata quarterback Jayden Wills connected with Gordon Neal for 38 yards on the Warriors' first play from scrimmage, but with the visitors in the red zone Wills had a pass intercepted by Westlake junior Angelo Herron who returned it 80 yards for a touchdown and a 12-0 Wolverines lead.
On its first possession of the second quarter, Westlake forged an 18-0 lead with Emechebe went off right tackle and scampered 50 yards for his second touchdown of the day. La Plata trimmed the deficit to 18-7 before the intermission when Neal scored on a six-yard run on fourth down.
Neither team scored in a penalty-filled third quarter, but La Plata trimmed the gap to 18-13 when Kanon Dent scored on an eight-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Westlake preserved the lead with two long drives, adding to it when sophomore Arthur Pierre-Antoine scored from four yards out with 1:24 remaining and quarter and kicker Caleb Phillips added the extra point.