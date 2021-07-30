Last Saturday morning marked the first time in over a decade that the Westlake Village Swim Team had been able to host the Prince-Mont Division E Championships and the Waves of Westlake accorded themselves well throughout the occasion.
After going 2-1 during the three Prince-Mont dual meets, Westlake Village swimmers accumulated 282 points to finish second as West Laurel (313), which went 3-0 in dual meets, garnered the top prize. Laurel City (273.5) finished third, while Fort Washington (260.5) took fourth. Midway through the meet, the Waves were fourth but then rallied to claim the runner-up spot.
“A lot of kids showed improvement all summer and then even through today,” said Westlake Village Swim Team coach Troy Greathouse. “We had kids constantly drop time throughout the summer. Our younger kids continued to improve and our older kids did well. I think we will probably have 8-10 kids going to All-Stars next week.”
In fact, Westlake Village could not have asked for a better start to the Division E Championships that it hosted on Saturday morning. The Waves’ boys’ 18-under 200-meter medley relay (2:05.66) quartet of Noah Burriss, David Schuyler, Isaiah Diggs and Robert Polk kicked off the morning by prevailing by more than five fulls seconds.
Westlake’s Emmanuel Pearson won the boys’ 11-12 50 butterfly (35.97) and moments later Aaliyah Sims captured the 13-14 girls’ 50 fly (38.21) then Diggs took the boys’ 15-19 50 fly (30.10). Swimmers that technically aged out during the pandemic-condensed 2020 season were granted the chance to compete this summer at age 19.
Westlake’s Freya Burch won the 9-10 girls’ 50 freestyle (36.62) and soon after Sims and Trinity Johnson finished one-two in the 13-14 girls’ 50 free. Polk and Burriss were second and third, respectively, in the 15-19 boys’ 100 free. Burch would also take the 9-10 girls’ 25 breast (22.78) then completed a triple by capturing the 25 backstroke (22.03).
Pearson recorded his second victory of the morning by taking the 11-12 boys’ 50 breast (40.12) then later completed a triple by taking the 100 IM (1:20.84).WOW’s Kaitlyn Clark and Sims were one-two in the 13-14 girls’ 50 back. Schuyler, Polk and Daniel Madigan were second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 15-19 boys’ 50 breast. Klark, who is homeschooled, would also take the 13-14 girls’ 100 IM (1:29.06).
Marin Patterson, a rising senior at North Point High School where she swims and could opt to play girls’ lacrosse in the spring, was fifth in the 15-19 girls’ 100 IM and also part of the girls’ 18-under 200 medley relay that took third. Patterson is already eager for her final season with the Eagles’ swim team.
“I’m excited about my senior year,” Patterson said. “We’ll have a new coach and I want to help us in as many events as possible. I know our breaststroker graduated, so I can fill that role.”
