Throughout his senior season as a member of the boys' basketball team at Westlake High School and in the months since it concluded, Wolverines' alum Cameron Tweedy has pondered where he would like to spend his next four seasons.
Tweedy had offers from over a dozen Division II basketball programs, all of which promised him playing time as a freshman. But Tweedy has always dreamed of playing for a Division I school, so he opted to bypass the abundant Division II offers and head to Olympus Prep in New Jersey to fine-tune a few elements of his game.
"The last couple of months were just crazy," said Tweedy, the Southern Maryland Coaches Association Boys basketball player of the year in 2019-20. "I had maybe 12 to 15 Division II offers and even a couple of DI offers and all of the DII schools promised me I would play right away. It was getting crazy."
"But, I've always wanted to play for a major Division I school or maybe a mid-major DI school, so I decided to go to Olympus Prep this year and work on my game," Tweedy added. "I know that I need to work on my three-point shooting and become a batter ball handler, because I will likely be a point guard if I get to a DI school."
Tweedy, who averaged 19.4 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals per games last winter for the 14-10 Wolverines, actually arrived at Westlake expecting to excel on the baseball field while playing basketball almost as a hobby. But Westlake boys coach Ed Mouton saw plenty of potential in the incoming freshman and convinced him to play basketball each winter.
"When Cam first came to Westlake, he was mainly a baseball player," Mouton recalled. "But I saw the potential in him and he put in all the work each year to keep getting better. He's probably only a three-pointer away from being a true DI player. I think the prep school route is a good option for him. He had a lot of DII offers, but he maybe just needs another year to be a DI player."
Tweedy also recalled heading to Westlake with the mindset of playing baseball for the Wolverines. He actually spent time on the diamond as a freshman and sophomore, but bypassed the final two seasons to focus on basketball. which had become his primary sport prior to his junior and senior years.
"When I went to Westlake, I thought I was going to play baseball all four years," Tweedy said. "I loved baseball growing up as a kid and I mainly played basketball just for something to do. But coach Mouton helped me in so many ways. By my junior year, I was really focused on basketball. I loved everything about Westlake, my teammates, my coaches, my teachers. It was a great experience and playing all four years for coach Mouton helped me become a much better player."