La Plata High School wrestling coach John Pankhurst can still recall the first time that senior Mason Winkler arrived for a team fundraiser as a freshman. With the team slated to rake and bag leaves in the vicinity to help raise money for the program, Winkler inexplicably arrived in a pickle costume and the nickname "Pickle" has stayed with him ever since.
Now one of only a few seniors on the team, Winkler has since essentially retired the pickle outfit, admitting he wore it only once thereafter, but has been among the mainstays of a youthful group. Last week in the two-day tournament at South River High School in Anne Arundel County, Winkler went 7-1 while competing at 132 pounds and ended his outing with a first-round pin amid commendable chants of "Pickle" from his teammates.
"I don't know why I did it," Winkler said of donning the pickle costume for the outdoor fundraiser years ago. "I guess I just wanted to be different and have fun. I've only worn it once since. But I enjoy being part of this team. It's a good group of guys. I was happy with the way I wrestled [at South River]. I think it was a good experience for me and the other guys."
Winkler was actually among only 10 Warriors on the 37-man roster who arrived at South River for the tournament, which included matches with SMAC foes Huntingtown and Northern. Winkler, who also plays lacrosse for the school in the spring, plans to join the Coast Guard after graduation and perhaps play one or two sports at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
"Last year we didn't get to have a wrestling season, so this one really means a lot," Winkler said. "But our lacrosse team won the [2A South] region title. I'm looking forward to the second half of the wrestling season. I would like to see how well I can do in SMAC. Chopticon and McDonough both have really good wrestlers in my weight class."
Compromised by a shortage of wrestlers, Pankhurst commended the efforts of seniors Winkler and Tavon Proctor. Charles County schools were unable to participate in practices, games or matches, with tentative plans to return on Jan. 10, so Pankhurst was pleased to see how well Winkler and Proctor fared in their final matches of calendar year 2021.
"Both Mason and Tavon have been working hard and wrestling well all season," Pankhurst said. "Mason was 7-1 [at South River] and Tavon went 6-2. Both were very good. I wish we would have more than 10 guys show up, but that's just what we're dealing with right now. We're off for a whole week then we're hoping to be back in the gym on Monday [Jan. 10]."