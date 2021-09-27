While their counterparts on the men's team has attained national rankings, the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's soccer team is looking to attain some more moderate goals even after playing to a scoreless draw last Saturday during the school's homecoming weekend.
Fittingly, the St. Mary's College women (4-3-3) took the field only minutes after watching the Seahawks' men (8-2-0) suffer their second straight setback when upended by visiting Penn State-Harrisburg in a United East Conference contest. The women played PSU-Harrisburg to a scoreless draw that not even two overtime sessions could decide.
In actuality, both teams in the women's game had far more scoring chances than the final score indicated. In each half, however, the Seahawks and Lions were able to vault various offensive attacks but neither team was able to find the net. St. Mary's College coach Peter Krech and junior defender Nefret Perunko were both convinced the Seahawks played well enough to prevail.
"I like the way the girls have played on both ends of the field," Krech said. "We wanted to come away with a win, but we'll take a tie. Anytime you have these conference games it's always going to be close, no matter what the [win-loss] records might say."
"We would have liked to get a win today, but we'll take the shutout and the tie," said Perunko, an English major. "I think we've played pretty well through the first part of the season. We've got several goals for the rest of the season. We had some good chances today against a good team. We're looking forward to seeing how well we can do in the conference."
One day earlier the SMCM women were honored by the United Soccer Coaches for Academic Excellence with the United Soccer Team Academic Award. SMCM was among the 602 collegiate soccer teams (220 men, 382 women) posted a team GPA of 3.0 or higher, qualify for the Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2020-2021 season. SMCM had a cumulative 3.51 GPA during the 2020-2021 academic year, marking the 19th time overall and the seventh in eight years under Krech.
In the men's game that preceded the women's contest, the SMCM men suffered a 3-2 setback to PSU-Harrisburg. The Seahawks trailed 1-0 in the opening minute on a goal by Joey Aman, fell behind 2-0 early in the second half on a goal by Zach Ullum off an assist from Aman, then got on the board with a goal by Isaac Eboko off an assist from Roshawn Panton.
PSU-Harrisburg, however forged a 3-1 lead midway through the second half when Aman found the back of the net for the second time on the afternoon. But the Seahawks hardly went away quietly as Jacob Breslauer tallied with just over one minute remaining.
But SMCM was unable to come up with the equalizer in the final minute and the Seahawks were dealt their second straight setback after ascending to No. 3 in the Division III National rankings early last week.