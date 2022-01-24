Tuesday, Jan. 25

Multiple schools at North Point, 5 p.m.

Huntingtown at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Patuxent at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Westlake at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.

Lackey at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.

Calvert at Leonardtown, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.

Northern at Chesapeake, 5:30 p.m.

North Point at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.